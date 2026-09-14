Trump blasts AI critics but may meet tech leaders amid calls for more regulation

US President Donald Trump on Monday attacked critics of data centres and the pace of artificial intelligence development, calling them part of a "sick conspiracy".

But a top Republican later said Mr Trump would meet tech executives.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said the US was in a race against China for AI supremacy and that the winner would ultimately control the world economy.

“The only control or 'guardrails' that AI needs is a strong and smart (high IQ) president, and the US has that, in spades,” he wrote. Mr Trump claimed his administration “has stopped AI people from doing bad, or potentially bad, things".

There has been growing concern about how quickly artificial intelligence is developing and fears that the powerful tech could turn against humanity.

Mr Trump lamented that many US citizens were becoming increasingly angry about the proliferation of data centres.

“There is a sick conspiracy going on against AI and data centres and the only one that is happy about it is China,” he added.

After his remarks, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said Congress could play a role in regulating AI and that Mr Trump would meet tech leaders about the topic "either this week or next week".

"We have to do this with a balanced approach," he said, adding that "there is also a role potentially for Congress to play".

Later in the day, Mr Trump returned to the topic, saying: "President Xi [Jinping], of China, just announced that China will be doing absolutely nothing to stand in the way of AI, or its future.

"AI, and data centres, will be the greatest economic development engine in history – bigger than oil, gold, diamonds or even the internet."

He also called Jensen Huang when the Nvidia chief executive was on stage at the All In business and technology summit.

Mr Huang put the US President on speakerphone.

"We're not going to let that happen," Mr Trump said, referring to opposition to AI data centres and AI regulation efforts.

"You're right, we're not going to let that happen sir," Nvidia's chief executive responded.

On Saturday, Anthropic’s chief executive Dario Amodei wrote a lengthy essay that sought to address rising concerns about AI.

“Since roughly this summer, AI has been advancing drastically faster, driven primarily by AI’s growing ability to build the next generation of AI,” he wrote.

Mr Amodei said that, as a result, “we must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models”.

His essay gained traction after OpenAI boss Sam Altman and X chief Elon Musk later endorsed his calls for a slowdown.

Hours after Mr Amodei posted the essay, however, independent US Senator Bernie Sanders, who has frequently called for increased AI regulation, said he would not be slowing his push for more accountability and regulation.

“That’s a start but it’s not enough,” Mr Sanders said of Mr Amodei, Mr Altman and Mr Musk all appearing to be on the same page. “When you are racing towards a cliff, you don’t just ease up on the gas pedal … you hit the brakes.”

Meanwhile, opposition to data centre construction, induced by the AI boom, has continued to spread throughout the US and elsewhere.

Last week, in an effort to promote transparency and show how the company is trying to prevent the misuse of its technology, Anthropic released a report detailing several incidents in which people used the company's AI models “in ways that could support biological weapons development”.

US President Donald Trump tried to calm fears about artificial intelligence even as technology executives insist that it's time for some protection. Show caption: US President Donald Trump tried to calm fears about artifici…

The report, Detecting and Countering Misuse of AI, also described an ambitious weapons development effort in northern Yemen, where a group was working on three sophisticated missile projects simultaneously.

Only days before that report was released, a high-level Anthropic researcher, Jacob Coxon, resigned. He warned that people “building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade”.