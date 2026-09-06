Kushner and Witkoff visit Kyiv in push to end Russia-Ukraine war

US peace ⁠envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on ⁠Sunday as the Trump administration renewed its push to end Russia's four-and-a-half-year ​war in Ukraine.

Kushner and Witkoff travelled from Moscow, where they held three hours of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday but did not ⁠appear to secure a breakthrough.

Previous rounds of US-mediated peace talks encouraged by President Donald Trump, who campaigned on a promise to quickly end the war, have yielded few results. He suggested on Friday that the US had a fresh proposal though he did not elaborate.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov described Saturday's ⁠meeting as “highly useful”, while a White House official said that next steps would be announced in the coming weeks.

The two envoys ​met Mr Zelenskyy ⁠and other top Ukrainian officials in central Kyiv.

From left, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrive for meetings in Kyiv. Bloomberg Show caption: From left, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Steve Witk…

Mr Zelenskyy, ‌who believes Washington will be key to any peace deal, has said a window of opportunity to make peace exists before the US begins ​focusing on its next presidential election.

After the first round of talks between Ukrainian and US negotiators that lasted about three hours, the US envoys said that they were looking forward to making more progress.

“Substantive, important and we are very encouraged,” Mr Witkoff told reporters after the talks, which also included a working lunch.

Mr Zelenskyy said that more talks, which would also include European representatives, were planned for later on Sunday. British, French and German national security advisers were in Kyiv on Sunday.

Mr Kushner and Mr Witkoff meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday. Reuters Show caption: Mr Kushner and Mr Witkoff meet Russian President Vladimir Pu…

“Security guarantees are needed. A dignified postwar peace is needed. Our proposals have been drawn up,” Mr Zelenskyy said as his negotiating team was preparing to meet US envoys.

Mr Witkoff and Mr Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, have visited Moscow several times in their roles as peace envoys. But Sunday is their first visit to Kyiv in their capacity as US negotiators.

Their visit has long been sought by Ukraine's leadership, and on the streets of Kyiv, which has been bombarded heavily in recent weeks, some residents were hopeful.

In previous talks, the sides have remained far apart on key issues, including the ‌future of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. Russia ⁠has demanded Ukraine's withdrawal from an entrenched belt of towns that it ​still controls there, but Kyiv has refused, arguing that it can still hold on.

For Ukraine, hard security guarantees from its ​European allies and the ‌US are crucial to deterring Russia from invading again.

“We need an agreement that will never be broken,” said Svitlana Kurylenko, 19, a cafe worker.

“Just leave Ukraine ⁠alone and let people live in peace.”

Though the front lines of the ground war remain largely static, both ⁠Russian and Ukrainian forces have intensified long-range air strikes in recent weeks.

Russia has pounded the Ukrainian capital day and night with missiles and drones for the past two weeks, including an attack on Friday on the headquarters of the SBU security service.

The Kremlin has said it would pause strikes on Kyiv until Monday, while Mr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine would also halt strikes on Moscow.

There was no let-up in fighting along ​the 1,200km front, however, and Russia bombarded other Ukrainian cities on Saturday.

Ukraine has inflicted damaging hits throughout the summer on Russian refineries, oil terminals and the warehouses of online retailer Wildberries, in an attempt to raise the cost to Moscow of continuing the war.

Ukraine said on Sunday it had struck the Ryazan oil refinery, about 480km inside Russia, overnight, causing a fire.