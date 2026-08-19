Russia and Ukraine exchange 206 prisoners after UAE mediation

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged a further 206 prisoners following mediation by the UAE, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday.

The UAE-led talks resulted in the release of 103 Russian and 103 Ukrainian prisoners, bringing the total number exchanged through these mediations to 7,997.

The last prisoner exchange between the two countries was announced on June 26, when 320 prisoners were released.

The ministry thanked both countries for their co-operation with the UAE’s efforts to act as a trusted international mediator.

It confirmed that the Emirates would continue to support initiatives for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict and to address the humanitarian impact on refugees and prisoners.

UAE's role

The UAE has played a significant role in the global push to bring an end to the conflict, which began in February 2022. In January, Abu Dhabi hosted US-brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine.

The UAE has conducted 26 mediations during the war, reflecting its strong relations with both Russia and Ukraine. In May, Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked President Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's continued and successful efforts.