Russia and Ukraine exchange 320 prisoners after UAE mediation

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged a further 320 prisoners following successful mediation by the UAE, it was announced on Friday.

The total number of captives exchanged by the warring nations under 22 rounds of UAE-led talks now stands at 7,791, reported state news agency Wam on Friday.

There were 160 prisoners released from each of the two nations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended both countries for their cooperation with the UAE’s mediation endeavours as a trusted international mediator, wrote Wam.

The success of this mediation, the 25th to date, reflects the distinguished relations between the UAE, the Russian Federation, and Ukraine, the Ministry said.

"We continue bringing Ukrainians home from Russian captivity. Today, 160 servicemembers were released from captivity. All of them had been held captive since 2022," wrote Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X.

"I thank our entire team, which works every day to bring our people back. Special gratitude to all our units on the frontline who replenish Ukraine’s 'exchange fund' and, through their courage, make it possible for us to bring people home.

"We remember everyone who remains in captivity. We are checking every name. We must bring everyone back – both military personnel and civilians."