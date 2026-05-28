Will Trump's face appear on the $250 bill?

The 250th anniversary of the US is approaching, and some in President Donald Trump's administration want to celebrate by putting his face on a new $250 bill.

The Washington Post reported this week that Trump appointees at the Treasury Department have been pushing for the development of the note.

“In response to active legislation sponsored by Representative Joe Wilson, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing is conducting appropriate planning and due diligence,” a spokeswoman said in a statement.

“Should this legislative mandate be signed into law, the BEP is moving proactively to produce a $250 commemorative note which will appropriately recognise the 250th Anniversary of our great nation.”

No living president is allowed to appear on US currency but Mr Wilson's bill would change that.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said it is up to Congress to decide if the proposed $250 is approved.

"It's all up on Capitol Hill at Treasury. We prepared things in advance, so we have prepared in advance," he told reporters at the White House.

If the bill is approved, it would be the largest denomination for the greenback, as the current largest bill is the $100.

Large bills such as the $500, $1,000, $5,000 and $10,000 notes were discontinued in 1969, as they were infrequently used and there was also concern over their possible use in financial crime.

The $10,000 bill was the largest denomination ever printed for public circulation. The $100,000 bill, issued in 1934, was created only for transactions between Federal Reserve banks.

The bill would not be the first thing to feature Mr Trump's face. It appears on government buildings including those housing the Labour Department, the Department of Agriculture and the Justice Department.

President Donald Trump's face looms over the Department of Labour in Washington on October 2, 2025. Thomas Watkins / The National Info

His name was also included in the former US Institute of Peace – now the Donald J Trump US Institute of Peace – and the Kennedy Centre, which is now the Trump-Kennedy Centre.