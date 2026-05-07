Lebanon and Israel to hold third round of talks in Washington next week

Representatives ​of ​Israel and ​Lebanon will ⁠hold their third ⁠round of talks ​in Washington on May 14 and ⁠15, a US State Department official said on Thursday.

The US wants the neighbouring ​countries ⁠to ‌agree to a lasting peace deal after an initial ceasefire was announced on April 16 and then extended following a second round of talks.

The ‌official did ⁠not say who ​would take part in ​next week's meeting. The last summit was held at the ambassador level at the White House, with US President Donald Trump in attendance.

A State Department official told The National that Mr Trump “has been clear that direct engagement between the two countries is the best way to swiftly advance a lasting peace and security agreement".

“Hezbollah is still trying to derail negotiations with attacks on Israel and threats inside of Lebanon,” the official said. “We are working to create the conditions and political momentum needed to move this forward.”

Hezbollah is not a part of the talks but has mostly observed the ceasefire.

US ‌Secretary of State Marco ⁠Rubio said on Tuesday that ⁠peace was achievable but required Lebanon’s government to have the capability to fight Hezbollah.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel has repeatedly struck Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and the Iran-backed militants have attacked Israeli troops.

Thursday’s announcement comes a day after Israel’s first strike on Beirut since last month’s ceasefire was agreed to.

Israeli forces said the commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, Ahmad Ghaleb Ballout, was killed in an air strike that heavily damaged a residential building in Beirut's southern suburbs on Wednesday evening.