How Muslim diasporas celebrate Ramadan in the US

Ramadan is a month of reflection and celebration for more than two billion Muslims around the world – including millions in the US.

About 3.5 million Muslims living in America make up just one per cent of the population, often concentrated in major metropolitan areas. According to World Population Review, the greater Washington area is home to nearly 350,000 Muslims.

This Ramadan, The National visited several places to see how Muslim diaspora communities celebrate away from home, and how they recreate familiar traditions in a new environment.

King of Koshary, a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia, is adorned with decorations inspired by ancient Egypt, and the air is filled with the aromas of grilled meats, garlic and coriander – scents that instantly evoke the warmth of an Egyptian home during a dinner gathering.

"Our secret here is that our chef is mum – and that’s why it smells like back home," said Ayman Metri, the restaurant's manager.

Egyptian food brings the Ramadan feeling to those living abroad. Ahmed Issawy / The National Info

For him and his family, wherever Ramadan is celebrated, it's about gathering with loved ones and sharing meaningful moments.

At the Egyptian Culture Centre in Washington, organisers have designed events to introduce diaspora children to Ramadan traditions.

Hala Amer, one of the organisers and a grandmother of three children all born in the US, hosted a dress-up station to teach young people about the “musaharati”, who walk the streets before dawn to wake people for their pre-fast meal. The practice was necessary in the days before alarm clocks.

"We want them to feel rooted and deeply connected to the culture," said Ms Amer, surrounded by children eager to learn about Egyptian Ramadan sweets and traditions.

During the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Muslims abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset, to learn self-control, encourage gratitude and foster compassion for those who have less.

The way Ramadan is celebrated varies across the Muslim world, but it consistently revolves around food and community – and in the US, it's no different.

City Kabob, a well-known Pakistani restaurant in Washington, offers a buffet year-round, but Ramadan brings a special atmosphere.

Abdul, the owner, described his sense of responsibility to serve the Muslim community during the holy month.

Originally from Pakistan, he shared what he misses most: the vibrant street food culture.

"I wish I could have stalls outside," he said. "I miss that part a lot."

While Ramadan traditions differ across regions, one thing is clear: when people are far from home, they seek small, familiar comforts. Whether through food, cultural events or shared memories, these moments help create a sense of belonging, no matter where they are in the world.