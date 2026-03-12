US air refuelling tanker crashes in Iraq after incident involving another plane

The US military’s Central Command on Thursday said a KC-135 refuelling aircraft had crashed in western Iraq after an incident involving another aircraft.

“The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing,” Centcom said in a statement, adding that the incident was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.

“Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely.”

Centcom said it would release more information as the situation develops.