US strikes ISIS in Syria in retaliation for Palmyra attack

The US carried out five strikes against ISIS in the past week, US Central Command said on Wednesday, as partnered forces continue to apply pressure on the extremist group.

Centcom said the attack was in response to a December 13 attack on US and Syrian forces in Palmyra that resulted in the deaths of two American soldiers and an interpreter.

US forces found and destroyed an ISIS communications site, a logistics centre and an arsenal, Centcom said.

“Striking these targets demonstrates our continued focus and resolve for preventing an ISIS resurgence in Syria,” said Centcom chief Admiral Brad Cooper. “Operating in co-ordination with coalition and partner forces to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS makes America, the region and the world safer.”

More than 50 ISIS fighters have been killed over the course of two months of operations, Centcom said.

The strikes come as the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces continue to integrate into the wider Syrian military. The SDF have long been a bulwark against ISIS activity in the country, and its troops have been the primary guards at the prisons that hold fighters and their families.

In the past several weeks, Syrian troops have been seizing traditionally Kurdish-held areas in an effort to consolidate control of the country under the post-Bashar Al Assad government.