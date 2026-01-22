Greenland's Prime Minister says sovereignty a 'red line' and does not know what's in Trump 'deal with Nato'

Greenland's Prime Minister said on Thursday that sovereignty was a “red line” for his country, and that he was unaware of what was in a potential deal announced by President Donald Trump about the fate of the Arctic island.

Mr Trump has been threatening in recent weeks to take over Greenland, which is administered by Denmark, calling it vital to US national security. On Wednesday, the US leader said that he had met Nato chief Mark Rutte and that progress had been made on a “deal” on Greenland, prompting him to roll back promises of tariffs on countries who oppose a US takeover.

“Sovereignty is a red line. National our integrity and our borders and international law is definitely, definitely a red line that we don't want anyone to cross,” Jens-Frederik Nielsen told reporters in Greenland's capital Nuuk.

“We are ready to co-operate more in economics in other areas, but that's something we have to talk about in mutual respect.”

He added that he did not know what was in the deal Mr Trump and Mr Rutte had come to on Greenland, as he had not attended the discussions.

“Nobody else [other] than Greenland and the kingdom of Denmark have the mandate to make deals or agreements about Greenland and the kingdom of Denmark without us,” Mr Nielsen said, adding that a “high-level working group” was examining a solution.

Asked whether he would welcome a potential increased presence of US troops or the deployment of the Golden Dome missile system, Mr Nielsen pointed out Greenland was already part of the Nato defence framework.

“We are willing to discuss and do more,” he added. “We have a responsibility. So let's talk about it through the right channels in a respectful manner, then I'm sure we can work something out that benefits all of us.”

Concerns have been high in Greenland and in Europe that the US would forcefully take over the world's largest island, which has a population of about 56,000. But Mr Trump said during a speech in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday that the US would not take Greenland by force.

Denmark has asked ⁠Nato to be ​more present ​in the Arctic, ‌Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen ​said on Thursday.

“We need ⁠a permanent presence from Nato in the Arctic region, including around Greenland,” Ms Frederiksen told reporters on arrival in Brussels following a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. “It's clear for everybody that we are a sovereign ⁠state ​and we cannot ‍negotiate about that. But of ⁠course ‌we can discuss with ⁠the US how we ⁠can strengthen our common co-operation on security in the arctic region.”

The US says Greenland is important for its national security, as China and Russia could gain access to the island through the Arctic, especially as climate change opens up new shipping routes in the region. The country also has a large amount of minerals, natural gas and other resources.

Mr Nielsen warned Greenlanders ahead of Mr Trump's speech in Davos that they need to start preparing for a possible military invasion.

“It’s not likely there will be a military conflict, but it can’t be ruled out,” he said on Tuesday.

Greenland’s government will form a task force consisting of representatives of all relevant local authorities to help people prepare for any disruptions to daily life, Mr Nielsen said. The government was working on distributing new guidelines to the population, including a recommendation to have enough food for five days stored in their homes.