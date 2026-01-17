President Donald Trump is seeking a 'deal' with Denmark to secure Greenland as US territory. Reuters
Greenland tariffs: Trump imposes extra 10% tax on European countries supporting Denmark

Penalty for defenders of Arctic territory to rise to 25% in June

January 17, 2026

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced punitive additional import tariffs on European countries that have supported Denmark over its sovereignty in Greenland until a "deal" is agreed for America to acquire the Arctic territory.

On a day that saw street protests in Denmark and Greenland against America's ambitions, Mr Trump railed against nations that in the past week have sent members of their armed forces to Greenland as a symbol of solidarity with fellow Nato member Denmark.

He said on Truth Social that the territory was at risk from Chinese and Russian ambitions and that the success of the planned Golden Dome US defence shield would lie in Greenland's inclusion.

“On top of everything else, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland have journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown. This is a very dangerous situation for the safety, security, and survival of our planet.

“These countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable. Therefore, it is imperative that, in order to protect global peace and security, strong measures be taken so that this potentially perilous situation end quickly, and without question.”

He said that all of the above countries will be charged a 10 per cent tariff on goods exported to the US from February 1, rising to 25 per cent from June 1.

“This tariff will be due and payable until such time as a deal is reached for the complete and total purchase of Greenland. The United States has been trying to do this transaction for over 150 years. Many presidents have tried, and for good reason, but Denmark has always refused.''

Updated: January 17, 2026, 5:15 PM
Donald TrumpGreenlandEconomyUS

