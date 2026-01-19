Davos cancels Iranian foreign minister's speech over civilian massacres

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi lashed out at the World Economic Forum and accused it of cancelling his appearance at the annual meeting underway in Davos, Switzerland, "on the basis of lies".

Mr Araghchi also accused Israel and the US of orchestrating his removal from the annual meeting.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticised the WEF for cancelling his appearance at its annual meeting in Davos

He said that his appearance was cancelled "on the basis of lies and political pressure from Israel and its US-based proxies and apologists".

Several minutes after his lengthy post on X, he deleted it, then about 25 minutes later, posted a slightly different version that included a video X flagged as containing graphic content.

Mr Araghchi's name appeared on several WEF scheduling items, but was removed before the start of the annual meeting on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the WEF explained its decision in a social media post.

"Although he was invited last fall, the tragic loss of lives of civilians in Iran over the past few weeks means that it is not right for the Iranian government to be represented at Davos this year," its post on X read in part.

Unrest and demonstrations fuelled by economic anger towards the ruling regime in Iran have been continuing for the past weeks, leading to a deadly crackdown.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency has estimated that more than 3,300 have died in the protests.