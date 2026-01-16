US offers to restart Egypt-Ethiopia mediation over Nile dam

The US ⁠is ​ready to ​restart mediation between ‌Egypt and Ethiopia ​to help resolve the issue of Nile River ‌water sharing, President ‍Donald ‍Trump said in ⁠a letter to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Friday.

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan are in an ongoing dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (Gerd), which Cairo and Khartoum claim will disrupt access to the Nile's vital waters.

Mr Trump said in a letter to Mr El Sisi, posted to his Truth Social account, that he was ready to “responsibly resolve” the issue “once and for all”.

“The United States affirms that no state in this region should unilaterally control the precious resources of the Nile, and disadvantage its neighbours in the process,” he wrote in the letter, which also copied UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie and Sudanese leader Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan.

Egypt and Sudan have been in talks with Ethiopia for almost a decade to reach an agreement on the filling and operation of the Gerd.

The dam, inaugurated in September, is Africa's largest hydroelectric plant. Ethiopia says it will produce more than 5,000 megawatts to meet the energy needs of its large population, and also boost its economy by allowing it to sell electricity to other nations.

But Egypt and Sudan see the dam as a threat to water access in a region that already faces scarcity.

Mr Trump said that a lasting agreement was possible with the right technical expertise, “fair and transparent” negotiations, and US monitoring and co-ordination.

“A successful approach will guarantee predictable water releases during droughts and prolonged dry years for Egypt and the Sudan, while allowing Ethiopia to generate very substantial amounts of electricity, perhaps some of which can be given or sold, to Egypt and/or the Sudan,” he wrote.

The US President said resolving the Gerd issue is “at the very top of my agenda”, and said he hoped the dispute would not lead to military conflict in the region.