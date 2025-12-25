Sudan's army chief hold talks with Turkey's President Erdogan in Ankara

Sudan's army chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Thursday, the latest in a series of foreign visits by the de facto Sudanese leader amid mounting calls for a ceasefire in the civil war that has ravaged the North African country.

During their talks at the Presidential Complex, Mr Erdogan noted that the war had resulted in one of the worst humanitarian crises worldwide, and that "actions amounting to crimes against humanity have been occurring, particularly in the El Fasher region", according the government's communications agency said.

Thousands of civilians are reported to have been killed after the army's rival, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, seized El Fasher in the western Darfur region in late October.

The RSF advance consolidated its control of western Sudan, while the army controls the capital, Khartoum, as well as the eastern, central and northern regions. Each side has formed a government, raising fears that the country would be divided after more than two and a half years of war.

Mr Erdogan said Turkey wanted peace, stability and the preservation of the territorial integrity of Sudan, and "expressed the goal of establishing lasting peace among the Sudanese people by achieving a ceasefire", according to the government statement.

Attempts by the US, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, known as the Quad, to broker a humanitarian truce have not succeeded so far.

Gen Al Burhan has voiced support for a ceasefire while also insisting that the fighting would continue until the RSF surrendered or was defeated.

Sudan's army chief General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan greets Turkey's National Intelligence Organisation chief Ibrahim Kalin at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. Turkish Presidential Press Service / AFP

Tens of thousands have been killed in the war and more than 12 million displaced. Half the population, around 25 million, are facing hunger, with pockets of famine surfacing in parts of the country.

Both sides have been accused of atrocities during the war. Sudan's army chief has been sanctioned by the US and accused of allowing his troops to use chemical weapons and block aid to certain regions. The RSF, led by Gen Mohamed Dagalo, has been sanctioned by the US as well as the EU and others.

Gen Al Burhan held talks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh last week, followed days later by a visit to Cairo where he met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

A strongly worded statement issued by the Egyptian Presidency during his visit stated that Cairo considered any division of Sudan a red line.

“The Arab Republic of Egypt emphasises that there are red lines that cannot be crossed or taken lightly because they directly touch Egyptian national security that is in turn directly linked to Sudan's own national security,” said the statement.

“Preserving the unity and territorial integrity of Sudan and protecting the rights of the Sudanese people are among those red lines; including not allowing the secession of any part of Sudan,” it added.

The statement also asserted the need to safeguard Sudan's “state institutions”, a term consistently used by Egypt to refer to the national army in Sudan. “Undermining these institutions is another red line for Egypt,” it warned.

Gen Al Burhan's meeting with Mr Erdogan was also attended by Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin.

Mr Erdogan said that co-operation between Turkey and Sudan would be "further advanced across numerous areas, including trade and agriculture, defence industry and mining".

He also assured that Turkey would continue to address the needs of the Sudanese people in crisis by providing humanitarian assistance, the government statement said.

