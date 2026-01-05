Unease at UN after US seizes Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro

The mood at the UN has been marked by unease and quiet division following the dramatic US operation in Venezuela, with UN diplomats questioning both the legality of the action and the relevance of the multilateral system in restraining great-power force.

In the corridors of the UN's New York headquarters, envoys speak of a sense of paralysis after US forces seized the Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in Caracas and transferred him to New York to face drug trafficking charges.

US special forces seized Mr Maduro in Caracas at the weekend, marking the most dramatic US intervention in Latin America since the 1989 invasion of Panama. The operation has triggered sharp debate among diplomats and legal experts over sovereignty, jurisdiction and the limits of US power abroad.

Multiple explosions heard in Venezuela’s capital Caracas 00:43

An emergency Security Council meeting was requested by Venezuela and formally conveyed to the council by Colombia, whose UN ambassador, Leonor Zalabata Torres, rejected “any unilateral military action” that could worsen the crisis or endanger civilians.

Ms Zalabata Torres said the capture of Mr Maduro risked allowing “the law and the interests of the strongest” to prevail over multilateralism, adding that democracy cannot be defended through violence or coercion.

“There is no and can be no justification for the crime cynically perpetrated by the United States in Caracas,” Mr Nebenzya told the council, describing the operation as a breach of international law.

Mr Nebenzya said the episode laid bare what he described as the true objective of the operation: asserting control over Venezuela’s natural resources and reinforcing US hegemonic ambitions in Latin America.

China, for its part, demanded that the US “change its course, cease its bullying and coercive practices”.

“No country can act as the world's police, nor can any state presume to be the international judge,” said China’s UN representative, Sun Lei.

But the US pushed back, with Washington's UN envoy Mike Waltz defending his country's actions as a law enforcement operation.

Captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrives at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport. Reuters

Mr Maduro is in the US after being captured by US forces during a military operation in Venezuela. Reuters

US security troops lead Mr Maduro from the heliport. He has been president of Venezuela since 2013. Reuters

Mr Maduro being moved from a vehicle to a helicopter. Reuters

Demonstrators hold signs in support of Mr Maduro outside the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse in New York. AFP

US security forces patrol near the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, where Mr Maduro was due to appear. Reuters

The courthouse in New York City. The US has long accused the Venezuelan government of crimes including drug trafficking. Reuters

A motorcade thought to be carrying Mr Maduro departs from the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn. Bloomberg

Mr Waltz accused Mr Maduro and his inner circle of working for years with drug traffickers and “narco-terrorists”, assisting the entry of what he said were hundreds of tonnes of illegal narcotics to the US annually. He said the Venezuelan leader had enriched himself through those networks while aiding groups such as Hezbollah and co-ordinating with Iranian officials and other “malign actors”.

“This is the Western Hemisphere. This is where we live,” Mr Waltz said, adding that the US would not allow Venezuela to become a base of operations for US adversaries.

Publicly, most UN member states have limited themselves to carefully worded statements calling for respect for international law.

Privately, diplomats say the episode has deepened concerns that the Security Council is increasingly sidelined when major powers act unilaterally, and that the US operation sets a precedent for cross-border arrests of political leaders that could have ramifications for international law.

Several Latin American states expressed alarm at what they view as a worrying precedent for cross-border interventions.

Eloy Alfaro de Alba, Panama’s ambassador to the UN, told The National before the emergency meeting that the focus must now be on Venezuela’s future rather than the legality of the US actions alone.

“We’re very concerned about the future in Venezuela and how to get a democratic strength and institutional democratic regime in Venezuela,” he said. “We’re worried about the effects this is having in the entire region and in all other countries, for obvious reasons.”

Analysts say the tension between concern and caution reflects deeper divisions inside the UN.

Daniel Forti, head of UN affairs at the International Crisis Group, said most member states are nervous about the implications of the US operation. “Countries in the Latin American region are particularly worried about the risks of new waves of regional instability and appear open to the UN’s good offices to help de-escalate the crisis,” Mr Forti told The National.

He added that these states probably have the backing of a broad group of developing countries. At the same time, the US's partners on the Security Council face a delicate balancing act.

“They have to defend the UN Charter and international law without openly confronting the Trump administration,” Mr Forti said, noting that countries such as Denmark and Panama are keen to avoid further straining ties with the US.

Mr Forti said Russia and China are expected to seize on the episode to denounce the US military operation and portray it as part of a new wave of American imperial action. However he added that they have little to diplomatically offer the Venezuelan government, with whom they have already worked closely at the UN.

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

FIXTURES All times UAE ( 4 GMT) Saturday

Fiorentina v Torino (8pm)

Hellas Verona v Roma (10.45pm) Sunday

Parma v Napoli (2.30pm)

Genoa v Crotone (5pm)

Sassuolo v Cagliari (8pm)

Juventus v Sampdoria (10.45pm) Monday

AC Milan v Bologna (10.45om) Playing September 30 Benevento v Inter Milan (8pm)

Udinese v Spezia (8pm)

Lazio v Atalanta (10.45pm)

In 2018, the ICRC received 27,756 trace requests in the Middle East alone. The global total was 45,507. There are 139,018 global trace requests that have not been resolved yet, 55,672 of these are in the Middle East region. More than 540,000 individuals approached the ICRC in the Middle East asking to be reunited with missing loved ones in 2018. The total figure for the entire world was 654,000 in 2018.

Hamilton’s 2017 Australia - 2nd; China - 1st; Bahrain - 2nd; Russia - 4th; Spain - 1st; Monaco - 7th; Canada - 1st; Azerbaijan - 5th; Austria - 4th; Britain - 1st; Hungary - 4th; Belgium - 1st; Italy - 1st; Singapore - 1st; Malaysia - 2nd; Japan - 1st; United States - 1st; Mexico - 9th

What is the Supreme Petroleum Council? The Abu Dhabi Supreme Petroleum Council was established in 1988 and is the highest governing body in Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas industry. The council formulates, oversees and executes the emirate’s petroleum-related policies. It also approves the allocation of capital spending across state-owned Adnoc’s upstream, downstream and midstream operations and functions as the company’s board of directors. The SPC’s mandate is also required for auctioning oil and gas concessions in Abu Dhabi and for awarding blocks to international oil companies. The council is chaired by Sheikh Khalifa, the President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi while Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is the vice chairman.

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Ms Yang's top tips for parents new to the UAE Join parent networks Look beyond school fees Keep an open mind

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years