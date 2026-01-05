Unease at UN after US seizes Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro

The mood at the UN has been marked by unease and quiet division following the dramatic US operation in Venezuela, with UN diplomats questioning both the legality of the action and the relevance of the multilateral system in restraining great-power force.
In the corridors of the UN's New York headquarters, envoys speak of a sense of paralysis after US forces seized the Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in Caracas and transferred him to New York to face drug trafficking charges.
US special forces seized Mr Maduro in Caracas at the weekend, marking the most dramatic US intervention in Latin America since the 1989 invasion of Panama. The operation has triggered sharp debate among diplomats and legal experts over sovereignty, jurisdiction and the limits of US power abroad.
An emergency Security Council meeting was requested by Venezuela and formally conveyed to the council by Colombia, whose UN ambassador, Leonor Zalabata Torres, rejected “any unilateral military action” that could worsen the crisis or endanger civilians.
Ms Zalabata Torres said the capture of Mr Maduro risked allowing “the law and the interests of the strongest” to prevail over multilateralism, adding that democracy cannot be defended through violence or coercion.
“There is no and can be no justification for the crime cynically perpetrated by the United States in Caracas,” Mr Nebenzya told the council, describing the operation as a breach of international law.
Mr Nebenzya said the episode laid bare what he described as the true objective of the operation: asserting control over Venezuela’s natural resources and reinforcing US hegemonic ambitions in Latin America.
China, for its part, demanded that the US “change its course, cease its bullying and coercive practices”.
“No country can act as the world's police, nor can any state presume to be the international judge,” said China’s UN representative, Sun Lei.
But the US pushed back, with Washington's UN envoy Mike Waltz defending his country's actions as a law enforcement operation.
Mr Waltz accused Mr Maduro and his inner circle of working for years with drug traffickers and “narco-terrorists”, assisting the entry of what he said were hundreds of tonnes of illegal narcotics to the US annually. He said the Venezuelan leader had enriched himself through those networks while aiding groups such as Hezbollah and co-ordinating with Iranian officials and other “malign actors”.
“This is the Western Hemisphere. This is where we live,” Mr Waltz said, adding that the US would not allow Venezuela to become a base of operations for US adversaries.
Publicly, most UN member states have limited themselves to carefully worded statements calling for respect for international law.
Privately, diplomats say the episode has deepened concerns that the Security Council is increasingly sidelined when major powers act unilaterally, and that the US operation sets a precedent for cross-border arrests of political leaders that could have ramifications for international law.
Several Latin American states expressed alarm at what they view as a worrying precedent for cross-border interventions.
Eloy Alfaro de Alba, Panama’s ambassador to the UN, told The National before the emergency meeting that the focus must now be on Venezuela’s future rather than the legality of the US actions alone.
“We’re very concerned about the future in Venezuela and how to get a democratic strength and institutional democratic regime in Venezuela,” he said. “We’re worried about the effects this is having in the entire region and in all other countries, for obvious reasons.”
Analysts say the tension between concern and caution reflects deeper divisions inside the UN.
Daniel Forti, head of UN affairs at the International Crisis Group, said most member states are nervous about the implications of the US operation. “Countries in the Latin American region are particularly worried about the risks of new waves of regional instability and appear open to the UN’s good offices to help de-escalate the crisis,” Mr Forti told The National.
He added that these states probably have the backing of a broad group of developing countries. At the same time, the US's partners on the Security Council face a delicate balancing act.
“They have to defend the UN Charter and international law without openly confronting the Trump administration,” Mr Forti said, noting that countries such as Denmark and Panama are keen to avoid further straining ties with the US.
Mr Forti said Russia and China are expected to seize on the episode to denounce the US military operation and portray it as part of a new wave of American imperial action. However he added that they have little to diplomatically offer the Venezuelan government, with whom they have already worked closely at the UN.