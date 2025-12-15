'Son in custody' after death of director Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer

One of Rob Reiner's sons is in custody following death of the director and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, US media outlets reported on Monday.
TMZ said Nick Reiner, 32, is being held by the LA County Sheriff's Department and on a $4 million bond.
The Los Angeles Times said a family member is being interviewed “in connection with the deaths”, and later, citing jail records, the newspaper reported that Mr Reiner had been booked at the Los Angeles County jail on suspicion of murder.
He was booked early Monday morning, according to records posted to the LA county jail's inmate information centre seen by The National.
Los Angeles Police Department deputy chief Alan Hamilton asked for patience as the inquiry gets under way, according to AP. “We are going to try to speak to every family member that we can to get to the facts of this investigation,” he said.
Late on Sunday, LA Fire Department officials said they had responded to a medical aid request earlier in the day and found a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman dead at home in their mansion. They described the deaths as “an apparent homicide”, with the victims having wounds consistent with that of a stabbing.
Reiner, who turned 78 in March, was one of the Hollywood's most prolific directors. His work includes some of the most memorable films of the 1980s and ’90s, including This is Spinal Tap, A Few Good Men, When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride.
His role as Meathead in the 1970s TV classic All in the Family alongside Carol O’Connor’s Archie Bunker catapulted him to fame.
The upmarket Brentwood neighbourhood where he lived is home to many celebrities.
The son of comedy great Carl Reiner, Rob Reiner married photographer Michele Singer in 1989. The couple met while he was directing When Harry Met Sally and had three children together.
Ms Singer shot Donald Trump’s photo for the cover of his book The Art of the Deal but Reiner was an outspoken critic of the US President.
Mr Trump said on Truth Social that Reiner and his wife were killed “due to the anger he caused others”.
“He was known for having driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession" with the US leader, Mr Trump wrote.
Reiner was previously married to actor-director Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981. He adopted her daughter, Tracy Reiner. Carl Reiner died in 2020 at the age of 98 and Marshall died in 2018.