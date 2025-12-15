Two people found dead in director Rob Reiner's home

Two people were found dead at a Los Angeles home owned by director-actor Rob Reiner on Sunday, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.

The official could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says it responded to a medical aid request on Sunday afternoon and found a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman dead inside.

Reiner was one of the most prolific Hollywood directors. His work includes some of the most memorable movies of the 1980s and ’90s, including This is Spinal Tap, A Few Good Men, When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride.

His role as Meathead in the 1970s TV classic All in the Family alongside Carol O’Connor’s Archie Bunker catapulted him to fame.

He turned 78 in March, although authorities have not confirmed the identities of the people found dead in Reiner's home in the upscale Brentwood neighbourhood on the city's west side that's home to many celebrities.

Messages to his representatives were not immediately returned Sunday night.

The son of comedy legend Carl Reiner, Rob Reiner has been married to photographer Michele Singer Reiner since 1989. The couple met while he was directing When Harry Met Sally and have three children together.

Reiner was previously married to actor-director Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981. He adopted her daughter, Tracy Reiner. Carl Reiner died in 2020 at the age of 98 and Marshall died in 2018.

