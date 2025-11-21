Mass migration poses 'existential threat' to western civilisation, US says

Mass migration poses an “existential threat” to western civilisation and is undermining the stability of America's allies, the US State Department said on Friday.

Washington has directed US embassies around the world to report on the “human rights implications” and public safety impacts of mass migration and will start to “scrutinise” policies in western nations that it considers to be too lenient on migrant crime.

In a series of messages posted on X, the State Department highlighted sexual assault cases in Britain, Sweden and Germany that involved migrants.

“Mass migration is a human rights concern. Western nations have endured crime waves, terror attacks, sexual assaults, and the displacement of communities,” the State Department said. “US officials will urge governments to take bold action and defend citizens against the threats posed by mass migration.”

The move comes a day after the State Department announced it is changing how it compiles its annual human rights report that assesses rights and freedoms in 198 countries and territories.

Reflecting priorities of the Trump administration, the report will focus on “natural rights” and will start to track countries that support gender changes for children, as well as diversity and equity programmes.

Among other things, embassy officials will now be required to track free-speech violations, “preferential treatment” to minority groups, abortion numbers and the enabling of mass or illegal migration.

“In recent years, new destructive ideologies have given safe harbour to human rights violations. The Trump administration will not allow these human rights violations, such as the mutilation of children, laws that infringe on free speech, and racially discriminatory employment practices, to go unchecked,” State Department deputy spokesman Tommy Piggott said. “We are saying enough is enough.”

Top US officials including Vice President JD Vance have repeatedly accused European countries of censoring conservative free speech, including Germany's far-right and anti-immigrant AfD party. The US, meanwhile, has moved to silence some pro-Palestinian free speech, which the Trump administration claims is pro-Hamas.

When he returned to office in January, President Donald Trump initiated a crackdown on migration into the US, slashed the number of people crossing the US-Mexico border illegally and began a far-reaching round-up of suspected undocumented migrants. Masked immigration agents have snatched people from the streets, their homes and workplaces in a continuing operation that critics say eliminates due process and tramples rights.

Mr Trump and his allies, including Elon Musk, have grown increasingly fixated on levels of immigration to European countries, particularly Britain.

“The United States supports the sovereignty of our allies and calls on governments to constructively engage with the growing numbers of citizens concerned about mass migration,” the State Department said.

In an attempt to tackle the rising popularity of the anti-immigrant Reform party, Britain's Labour party has put forward a series of moves aimed at reducing illegal migration into the UK.

