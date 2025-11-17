UN Security Council set to vote on US plan for international force in Gaza

The UN Security Council is expected to vote on Monday on a US-backed plan for Gaza that would authorise an international stabilisation force and sketch out what Washington describes as a pathway towards an independent Palestinian state.

The vote represents a pivotal moment for the current ceasefire and for the move to chart Gaza’s future after two years of war between Israel and Hamas.

Countries such as Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia and Turkey have said their willingness to contribute troops to the 30,000 stabilisation force hinges on Security Council authorisation.

Russia, a permanent member of the council with veto authority, signalled possible resistance to the resolution last week when it introduced a competing draft urging the body to examine alternative models for an international force in Gaza.

Moscow said the rationale was to “enable the Security Council to define clear modalities for deploying a peacekeeping contingent and establishing administration in Gaza”.

“It is also crucial to preserve the international legal framework for the Middle East peace process, which has been developed over many decades on the basis of the two-state solution,” it added.

The US-backed resolution, which is expected to be passed, would endorse President Donald Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan, which envisions a transitional “board of peace” – chaired by the American leader – to oversee the governing of Gaza until longer-term arrangements are established.

It would also authorise an international stabilisation force until the end of 2027, granting it broad responsibilities, from border oversight to security provision, and the demilitarisation of the territory.

A UN diplomat told The National that although the Russian draft was more detailed and comprehensive, backing the US resolution and positioning Mr Trump as chair of the Board of Peace was seen as the most effective way to keep Gaza high on the international agenda.

Washington released a joint statement with the eight regional partners after several objections to earlier draft language that critics had said fell short on Palestinian self-determination.

In response, US negotiators strengthened the draft to state that, after reforms within the Palestinian Authority and visible progress in Gaza’s reconstruction, “the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood”.

The measure also states that the US will convene dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians to agree on a “political horizon” for peaceful coexistence, language intended to reassure Arab partners who fear the ceasefire could drift without political commitments.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to oppose any measure that lays the groundwork for Palestinian statehood.

