At least three killed in cargo plane crash in Kentucky

At least three people were killed and 11 injured after a UPS wide-body cargo plane crashed in Louisville, Kentucky, erupting into a massive fireball shortly after takeoff, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said at a press briefing.

"We believe we have at least three fatalities. I believe that number is going to get larger," Mr Beshear said.

Video posted online appeared to show an engine under the plane's left wing on fire as the aircraft took off, followed seconds later by a huge explosion.

In 2010, two pilots were killed when a UPS cargo plane crashed outside Dubai, shortly after take off.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

GULF MEN'S LEAGUE Pool A Dubai Hurricanes, Bahrain, Dubai Exiles, Dubai Tigers 2 Pool B Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jebel Ali Dragons, Dubai Knights Eagles, Dubai Tigers Opening fixtures Thursday, December 5 6.40pm, Pitch 8, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Knights Eagles 7pm, Pitch 2, Jebel Ali Dragons v Dubai Tigers 7pm, Pitch 4, Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Exiles 7pm, Pitch 5, Bahrain v Dubai Eagles 2 Recent winners 2018 Dubai Hurricanes 2017 Dubai Exiles 2016 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2015 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 2014 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

NBA Finals results Game 1: Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114

Game 2: Warriors 122, Cavaliers 103

Game 3: Cavaliers 102, Warriors 110

Game 4: In Cleveland, Sunday (Monday morning UAE)