Hamas willing to cede control of Gaza but disarmament remains an issue, Qatari PM says

Hamas is willing to cede control of Gaza but have yet to acknowledge the need to disarm, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman said on Wednesday, adding that renewed violence in the strip is “very disappointing and frustrating for us”.

Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Sheikh Mohammed sounded a cautious note and refrained from accusing Israel of breaking the ceasefire. He instead pointed to the initial assault on Israeli soldiers, describing it as “a violation by the Palestinian party”.

“Yesterday’s [violence] was honestly something that is very disappointing and frustrating for us to see,” he said. “We are trying to contain it and we mobilised right away after this in full co-ordination with the United States. And we have seen that the US also is committed to the deal, so the ceasefire still holds as of now.”

He said Doha is “trying to push” Hamas to the point where they acknowledge they need to disarm and move to the next stage of the ceasefire. Disarmament that “will not be an easy process”, he added, noting that other factions also need to disarm.

Sheikh Mohammed said Hamas is willing to give up governance of Gaza.

“I don't see that the governance will be a challenge, because this is something that we've been we've been very clear with Hamas, and Hamas’s response was very clear to us that they are willing to give up the governance,” he said.

Qatar had heard “some discussions” suggesting Hamas is trying to delay the return of bodies of hostages under the terms of the ceasefire.

“We made it very clear for them that this is part of the commitment that we needed to be fulfilled,” he said.

A woman looks out from a destroyed building following an Israeli airstrike targeting a residential block in Al Shatea refugee camp in Gaza City, October 29, 2025. EPA

Israel said it launched a wave of strikes on Tuesday after a reservist was killed in Rafah when his engineering vehicle was hit by gunfire. Hamas said its fighters had “no connection” to the attack and reaffirmed its commitment to the US-backed ceasefire.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said Israeli attacks had reportedly hit schools, homes and tents for internally displaced people within the Palestinian territory.

Mr Turk called for all parties in the conflict to act in good faith and implement the ceasefire, and urged other countries to do everything in their power to ensure compliance.

Sheikh Mohammed said Hamas had conveyed its willingness to relinquish control of Gaza, and that Qatar was trying to impress upon the group to recognise the need to disarm.

“We are trying to push them in order to get to a point where they acknowledge that they need to disarm and move on to the next stage,” he said.

He added that Qatar had heard “some discussions” suggesting Hamas was attempting to delay the return of bodies under the terms of the ceasefire. “We made it very clear for them that this is part of the commitment that we needed to be fulfilled,” he said.

Last month, an Israeli air strike inside Qatar targeting Hamas leaders involved in truce talks drew a rare rebuke from US President Donald Trump, who subsequently intensified pressure for a Gaza ceasefire. The strike killed a Qatari security guard, marking the first death of a Gulf national in an Israeli attack.

“The attack itself has shown the US that all red lines are being crossed in the region,” Sheikh Mohammed said, calling it “a shock but a game-changer for the entire region”.

He also addressed the issue of Palestinian prisoners, including prominent Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, saying questions about their continued detention should be directed to Israel.

“There are tens or maybe hundreds of Marwan Barghoutis in Israeli prisons who have been prosecuted, tortured and mistreated, and no one is talking about it,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “We’ve seen the reports coming out of these prisons, some of them are being held without even trial, and they need to be released. But the Israelis have their own calculations.”

He said many Palestinian prisoners face dire conditions.

“There are plenty of humanitarian situations, some of the prisoners have spent maybe 40 years in Israeli prisons. Some are stage-four cancer patients, or blind, or paralysed, yet they are still there because of the symbolism of their names,” he said.

Sheikh Mohammed added Israel should be held accountable for what is happening in its prisons.

“I don’t know if any of you have watched the videos of what Israel’s minister [of National Security Itamar] Ben Gvir is doing to prisoners. It is very inhumane and barbaric, and this should never be acceptable in our world today,“ he said.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

Emergency Director: Kangana Ranaut Stars: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry Rating: 2/5

UAE SQUAD Omar Abdulrahman (Al Hilal), Ali Khaseif, Ali Mabkhout, Salem Rashed, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Zayed Al Ameri, Mohammed Al Attas (Al Jazira), Khalid Essa, Ahmed Barman, Ryan Yaslam, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Habib Fardan, Tariq Ahmed, Mohammed Al Akbari (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmin (Al Wasl), Adel Al Hosani, Ali Hassan Saleh, Majed Suroor (Sharjah), Ahmed Khalil, Walid Abbas, Majed Hassan, Ismail Al Hammadi (Shabab Al Ahli), Hassan Al Muharrami, Fahad Al Dhahani (Bani Yas), Mohammed Al Shaker (Ajman)

GIANT REVIEW Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan Director: Athale Rating: 4/5

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20ASI%20(formerly%20DigestAI)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Quddus%20Pativada%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Artificial%20intelligence%2C%20education%20technology%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%243%20million-plus%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20GSV%20Ventures%2C%20Character%2C%20Mark%20Cuban%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years

Six large-scale objects on show Concrete wall and windows from the now demolished Robin Hood Gardens housing estate in Poplar

The 17 th Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India

Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India A stagecloth for The Ballet Russes that is 10m high – the largest Picasso in the world

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930s Kaufmann Office

A full-scale Frankfurt Kitchen designed by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, which transformed kitchen design in the 20th century

Torrijos Palace dome

The Word for Woman is Wilderness

Abi Andrews, Serpent’s Tail

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.0-litre%20twin-turbo%20V6%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E400bhp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E563Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh320%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Silent Hill f Publisher: Konami Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Rating: 4.5/5

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

The biog First Job: Abu Dhabi Department of Petroleum in 1974

Current role: Chairperson of Al Maskari Holding since 2008

Career high: Regularly cited on Forbes list of 100 most powerful Arab Businesswomen

Achievement: Helped establish Al Maskari Medical Centre in 1969 in Abu Dhabi’s Western Region

Future plan: Will now concentrate on her charitable work

Company Profile Name: Thndr

Started: 2019

Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr

Sector: FinTech

Headquarters: Egypt

UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi

Current number of staff: More than 150

Funds raised: $22 million

From Zero Artist: Linkin Park Label: Warner Records Number of tracks: 11 Rating: 4/5

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Qyubic

Started: October 2023

Founder: Namrata Raina

Based: Dubai

Sector: E-commerce

Current number of staff: 10

Investment stage: Pre-seed

Initial investment: Undisclosed

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

STAR%20WARS%20JEDI%3A%20SURVIVOR %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Respawn%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Electronic%20Arts%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsoles%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PC%2C%20Playstation%205%2C%20Xbox%20Series%20X%20and%20S%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A