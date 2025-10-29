Hamas willing to cede control of Gaza but disarmament remains an issue, Qatari PM says

Hamas is willing to cede control of Gaza but have yet to acknowledge the need to disarm, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman said on Wednesday, adding that renewed violence in the strip is “very disappointing and frustrating for us”.
Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Sheikh Mohammed sounded a cautious note and refrained from accusing Israel of breaking the ceasefire. He instead pointed to the initial assault on Israeli soldiers, describing it as “a violation by the Palestinian party”.
“Yesterday’s [violence] was honestly something that is very disappointing and frustrating for us to see,” he said. “We are trying to contain it and we mobilised right away after this in full co-ordination with the United States. And we have seen that the US also is committed to the deal, so the ceasefire still holds as of now.”
He said Doha is “trying to push” Hamas to the point where they acknowledge they need to disarm and move to the next stage of the ceasefire. Disarmament that “will not be an easy process”, he added, noting that other factions also need to disarm.
Sheikh Mohammed said Hamas is willing to give up governance of Gaza.
“I don't see that the governance will be a challenge, because this is something that we've been we've been very clear with Hamas, and Hamas’s response was very clear to us that they are willing to give up the governance,” he said.
Qatar had heard “some discussions” suggesting Hamas is trying to delay the return of bodies of hostages under the terms of the ceasefire.
“We made it very clear for them that this is part of the commitment that we needed to be fulfilled,” he said.
Israel said it launched a wave of strikes on Tuesday after a reservist was killed in Rafah when his engineering vehicle was hit by gunfire. Hamas said its fighters had “no connection” to the attack and reaffirmed its commitment to the US-backed ceasefire.
UN human rights chief Volker Turk said Israeli attacks had reportedly hit schools, homes and tents for internally displaced people within the Palestinian territory.
Mr Turk called for all parties in the conflict to act in good faith and implement the ceasefire, and urged other countries to do everything in their power to ensure compliance.
Sheikh Mohammed said Hamas had conveyed its willingness to relinquish control of Gaza, and that Qatar was trying to impress upon the group to recognise the need to disarm.
“We are trying to push them in order to get to a point where they acknowledge that they need to disarm and move on to the next stage,” he said.
He added that Qatar had heard “some discussions” suggesting Hamas was attempting to delay the return of bodies under the terms of the ceasefire. “We made it very clear for them that this is part of the commitment that we needed to be fulfilled,” he said.
Last month, an Israeli air strike inside Qatar targeting Hamas leaders involved in truce talks drew a rare rebuke from US President Donald Trump, who subsequently intensified pressure for a Gaza ceasefire. The strike killed a Qatari security guard, marking the first death of a Gulf national in an Israeli attack.
“The attack itself has shown the US that all red lines are being crossed in the region,” Sheikh Mohammed said, calling it “a shock but a game-changer for the entire region”.
He also addressed the issue of Palestinian prisoners, including prominent Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, saying questions about their continued detention should be directed to Israel.
“There are tens or maybe hundreds of Marwan Barghoutis in Israeli prisons who have been prosecuted, tortured and mistreated, and no one is talking about it,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “We’ve seen the reports coming out of these prisons, some of them are being held without even trial, and they need to be released. But the Israelis have their own calculations.”
He said many Palestinian prisoners face dire conditions.
“There are plenty of humanitarian situations, some of the prisoners have spent maybe 40 years in Israeli prisons. Some are stage-four cancer patients, or blind, or paralysed, yet they are still there because of the symbolism of their names,” he said.
Sheikh Mohammed added Israel should be held accountable for what is happening in its prisons.
“I don’t know if any of you have watched the videos of what Israel’s minister [of National Security Itamar] Ben Gvir is doing to prisoners. It is very inhumane and barbaric, and this should never be acceptable in our world today,“ he said.
COMPANY PROFILE
Name: Kumulus Water
Started: 2021
Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid
Based: Tunisia
Sector: Water technology
Number of staff: 22
Investment raised: $4 million
BMW M5 specs
Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor
Power: 727hp
Torque: 1,000Nm
Transmission: 8-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh650,000
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Emergency
Director: Kangana Ranaut
Stars: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry
Rating: 2/5
UAE SQUAD
Omar Abdulrahman (Al Hilal), Ali Khaseif, Ali Mabkhout, Salem Rashed, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Zayed Al Ameri, Mohammed Al Attas (Al Jazira), Khalid Essa, Ahmed Barman, Ryan Yaslam, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Habib Fardan, Tariq Ahmed, Mohammed Al Akbari (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmin (Al Wasl), Adel Al Hosani, Ali Hassan Saleh, Majed Suroor (Sharjah), Ahmed Khalil, Walid Abbas, Majed Hassan, Ismail Al Hammadi (Shabab Al Ahli), Hassan Al Muharrami, Fahad Al Dhahani (Bani Yas), Mohammed Al Shaker (Ajman)
GIANT REVIEW
Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan
Director: Athale
Rating: 4/5
Skoda Superb Specs
Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol
Power: 190hp
Torque: 320Nm
Price: From Dh147,000
Available: Now
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20ASI%20(formerly%20DigestAI)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Quddus%20Pativada%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Artificial%20intelligence%2C%20education%20technology%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%243%20million-plus%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20GSV%20Ventures%2C%20Character%2C%20Mark%20Cuban%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Tamkeen's offering
- Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3
- Option 2: 50% across three years
- Option 3: 30% across five years
Six large-scale objects on show
- Concrete wall and windows from the now demolished Robin Hood Gardens housing estate in Poplar
- The 17th Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India
- A stagecloth for The Ballet Russes that is 10m high – the largest Picasso in the world
- Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930s Kaufmann Office
- A full-scale Frankfurt Kitchen designed by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, which transformed kitchen design in the 20th century
- Torrijos Palace dome
The Word for Woman is Wilderness
Abi Andrews, Serpent’s Tail
The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.0-litre%20twin-turbo%20V6%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E400bhp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E563Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh320%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Silent Hill f
Publisher: Konami
Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Rating: 4.5/5
Red flags
- Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.
- Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.
- Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.
- Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.
- Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals.
Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching
Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950
Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury
How to apply for a drone permit
- Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass
- Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number
- Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA
- Submit their request
What are the regulations?
- Fly it within visual line of sight
- Never over populated areas
- Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed
- Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app
- Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night
- Should have a live feed of the drone flight
- Drones must weigh 5 kg or less
Specs
Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE)
Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman)
Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman)
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)
The biog
First Job: Abu Dhabi Department of Petroleum in 1974
Current role: Chairperson of Al Maskari Holding since 2008
Career high: Regularly cited on Forbes list of 100 most powerful Arab Businesswomen
Achievement: Helped establish Al Maskari Medical Centre in 1969 in Abu Dhabi’s Western Region
Future plan: Will now concentrate on her charitable work
Company Profile
Name: Thndr
Started: 2019
Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr
Sector: FinTech
Headquarters: Egypt
UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi
Current number of staff: More than 150
Funds raised: $22 million
From Zero
Artist: Linkin Park
Label: Warner Records
Number of tracks: 11
Rating: 4/5
COMPANY PROFILE
Name: Qyubic
Started: October 2023
Founder: Namrata Raina
Based: Dubai
Sector: E-commerce
Current number of staff: 10
Investment stage: Pre-seed
Initial investment: Undisclosed
Company Fact Box
Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019
Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO
Based: Amman, Jordan
Sector: Education Technology
Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed
Stage: early-stage startup
Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.
STAR%20WARS%20JEDI%3A%20SURVIVOR
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Respawn%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Electronic%20Arts%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsoles%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PC%2C%20Playstation%205%2C%20Xbox%20Series%20X%20and%20S%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
THE BIO
Bio Box
Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul
Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader
Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet
Favorite food: seafood
Favorite place to travel: Lebanon
Favorite movie: Braveheart