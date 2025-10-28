Hurricane Melissa tracker: Storm approaches Jamaica as island’s worst

A man walks by a house damaged by the preliminary winds of Hurricane Melissa in Portmore, Jamaica. EPA
A satellite image shows Hurricane Melissa southeast of Jamaica. Forecastewrs predict the top-level Category 5 storm will cause catastrophic flooding. AFP
A fallen tree lies on a street as Melissa approaches in Kingston, Jamaica. Reuters
A gas station and nearby businesses are boarded up ahead of the imminent impact in St Catherine, Jamaica. EPA
A car is abandoned after a road became impassable when Tropical Storm Melissa barrelled through Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. AP
Heavy flooding in Santo Domingo. More than 647,000 people are without drinking water after aqueducts were damaged by Tropical Storm Melissa in the Dominican Republic. EPA
Children play in a flooded street as heavy rain continues to fall in Santo Domingo. AP
Clouds gather over the mountains of Petionville in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, as Tropical Storm Melissa moves through the Caribbean. EPA
Residents of Santo Domingo are forced to wade through rising floodwater. AP
Catastrophic flash flooding and numerous landslides are likely, forecasters warned, as the storm moves towards Jamaica. EPA
The storm has killed at least three people in Haiti and another in the Dominican Republic, where one person remains missing. EPA
Big waves crash on to the shore at Santo Domingo. Schools and government offices remained closed in four of nine provinces in the Dominican Republic still under red alert. EPA
Flooding has severed access to at least 48 communities in the Dominican Republic. EPA
A woman is standing on a street flooded by rains caused by Tropical Storm Melissa, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Reuters
Palm trees are blasted by the wind, as a storm surge precedes Hurricane Melissa, at Hellshire Beach, Jamaica. Reuters
Portmore, Jamaica. A rapid intensification of the storm is expected as it makes its towards Jamaica and the island of Hispaniola. AFP
Storm clouds looming over Kingston, Jamaica. AP
Emergency teams clean Sandy Gully, the main diversion channel for floodwater, in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Kingston, Jamaica. AFP
A storm surge is pictured before the arrival of Hurricane Melissa in the Caribbean Terrace area of Kingston, Jamaica. AFP
Members of the Dominican Republic Navy and civil protection authorities conduct a search operation for a teenager who went missing during Tropical Storm Melissa, in Santo Domingo. Reuters
Sandbags are prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Melissa, in the Harbour View neighbourhood of Kingston, Jamaica. Reuters
News

US

Hurricane Melissa tracker: Storm approaches Jamaica as island's worst

Winds expected to cause 'total structural failure'

The National

October 28, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Jamaican officials urged residents to brace for Hurricane Melissa as it headed towards the island at category five strength, packing intense rains and winds and threatening to cause widespread destruction.

Melissa’s top winds were holding at 282 kilometres per hour, the US National Hurricane Centre said.

The winds are likely to cause “total structural failure,” it said. That’s especially true for higher-elevation areas exposed to the brunt of the storm, where wind speeds could be as much as 30 per cent stronger.

The storm, currently about 250 kilometres south-west of Kingston, is forecast to dump as much as 102 centimetres of rain across parts of Jamaica.

Devastating power

Melissa is expected to become the first confirmed category five storm – the highest on the Saffir-Simpson scale – to hit Jamaica.

It is packing enough force to flatten homes and cause power cuts that could last for weeks or months.

The storm’s outer bands have already knocked out power to about 50,000 people, mostly in western Jamaica, said Desmond McKenzie, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

“It’s making a turn to beeline towards the western part of Jamaica,” Evan Thompson, principal director at the country’s national meteorological service, said at a media briefing on Monday evening.

A break in a high pressure system that had earlier kept Melissa tracking west, parallel to the nation’s shoreline, is allowing the hurricane to turn sharply north, he added.

There is no record of a storm of Melissa's strength hitting Jamaica since 1851, said Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University.

The most powerful storm to hit the island was Gilbert in 1988, as a category four with winds of about 210kph.

Jamaica’s information minister, Dana Morris Dixon, invoked the colours of the national flag – black for hardship, green for nature, and gold for sunshine – at the briefing. “We are a people that are resilient,” she said.

A satellite view shows Storm Melissa over the Caribbean Sea late on Monday. Reuters
Haiti

Melissa has already led to at least seven deaths across the Caribbean, including three in Haiti.

Earlier, the storm destroyed crops in three regions, including 15 hectares of maize at a time when at least 5.7 million people, more than half of the country's population, are experiencing crisis levels of hunger.

Bahamas and Cuba

A hurricane warning has been issued for the southeastern and central Bahamas and four provinces in Cuba, where the storm is forecast to hit after devastating Jamaica.

The US Navy pulled non-essential personnel out of its base on Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel told his cabinet on Monday to “spare no expense” when it comes to making preparations ahead of Melissa’s landfall, despite a continuing economic crisis that has resulted in shortages of food, medicine and basic goods.

Dominican Republic

The storm has already brought heavy rain to the Dominican Republic, where schools and government offices were ordered to remain closed on Monday in four of nine provinces still under red alert.

Melissa damaged more than 750 homes across the country, displacing more than 3,760 people. Flooding also severed access to at least 48 communities, which have been cut off, officials said.

Updated: October 28, 2025, 6:19 AM