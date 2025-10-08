US President Donald Trump has been invited to Egypt to attend a deal-signing ceremony if Gaza peace talks succeed. AFP
News

US

Trump says he may go to Middle East this weekend as Gaza talks progress

US President says peace deal is 'very close'

Jihan Abdalla
Washington

October 08, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Gaza ceasefire negotiations are going “very well” and that he may head to the region this weekend.

“Our final negotiation, as you know, is with Hamas, and it seems to be going well,” Mr Trump said at the White House.

“We’ll let you know if that’s the case. We’ll be leaving probably on Sunday, maybe Saturday, maybe a little later than Saturday evening, but that seems to be our schedule.”

He did not specify where he was going. Negotiations are taking place in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh.

“Peace for the Middle East – it's a beautiful phrase,” Mr Trump said. “And we hope it's going to come true, but it's very close and they're doing very well.”

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Mr Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner were in Egypt on Wednesday joining the negotiations to end the two-year-old war.

The announcement comes after Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi invited Mr Trump to a signing ceremony if Israel and Hamas were to reach an agreement.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump said the US would do everything possible to ensure that all sides adhere to a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

The momentum is the result of his 20-point plan for Gaza, which he revealed last week from the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from.

The plan aims to end the war in Gaza, rebuild it and put in place new leadership. It includes the release of 48 hostages, about 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

It also calls for Hamas to disarm, and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The development comes a day after the second anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The attack killed 1,200 people, ignited the war in Gaza and led to cascading events across the region.

Almost 67,200 Palestinians have been killed in the coastal enclave, and most of the territory has been laid to waste.

Updated: October 08, 2025, 8:19 PM
