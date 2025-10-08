Trump says he may go to Middle East this weekend as Gaza talks progress

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Gaza ceasefire negotiations are going “very well” and that he may head to the region this weekend.

“Our final negotiation, as you know, is with Hamas, and it seems to be going well,” Mr Trump said at the White House.

“We’ll let you know if that’s the case. We’ll be leaving probably on Sunday, maybe Saturday, maybe a little later than Saturday evening, but that seems to be our schedule.”

He did not specify where he was going. Negotiations are taking place in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh.

“Peace for the Middle East – it's a beautiful phrase,” Mr Trump said. “And we hope it's going to come true, but it's very close and they're doing very well.”

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Mr Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner were in Egypt on Wednesday joining the negotiations to end the two-year-old war.

The announcement comes after Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi invited Mr Trump to a signing ceremony if Israel and Hamas were to reach an agreement.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump said the US would do everything possible to ensure that all sides adhere to a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

The momentum is the result of his 20-point plan for Gaza, which he revealed last week from the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from.

The plan aims to end the war in Gaza, rebuild it and put in place new leadership. It includes the release of 48 hostages, about 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

It also calls for Hamas to disarm, and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The development comes a day after the second anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The attack killed 1,200 people, ignited the war in Gaza and led to cascading events across the region.

Almost 67,200 Palestinians have been killed in the coastal enclave, and most of the territory has been laid to waste.

The specs: 2017 Lotus Evora Sport 410 Price, base / as tested Dh395,000 / Dh420,000 Engine 3.5L V6 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 410hp @ 7,000rpm Torque 420Nm @ 3,500rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.7L / 100km

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

Company Profile Name: Thndr

Started: 2019

Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr

Sector: FinTech

Headquarters: Egypt

UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi

Current number of staff: More than 150

Funds raised: $22 million

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHakbah%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENaif%20AbuSaida%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESaudi%20Arabia%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E22%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24200%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Epre-Series%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGlobal%20Ventures%20and%20Aditum%20Investment%20Management%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPurpl%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKarl%20Naim%2C%20Wissam%20Ghorra%2C%20Jean-Marie%20Khoueir%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHub71%20in%20Abu%20Dhabi%20and%20Beirut%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2021%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E12%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%242%20million%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

Most wanted allegations Benjamin Macann , 32: involvement in cocaine smuggling gang.

, 32: involvement in cocaine smuggling gang. Jack Mayle , 30: sold drugs from a phone line called the Flavour Quest.

, 30: sold drugs from a phone line called the Flavour Quest. Callum Halpin , 27: over the 2018 murder of a rival drug dealer.

, 27: over the 2018 murder of a rival drug dealer. Asim Naveed , 29: accused of being the leader of a gang that imported cocaine.

, 29: accused of being the leader of a gang that imported cocaine. Calvin Parris , 32: accused of buying cocaine from Naveed and selling it on.

, 32: accused of buying cocaine from Naveed and selling it on. John James Jones , 31: allegedly stabbed two people causing serious injuries.

, 31: allegedly stabbed two people causing serious injuries. Callum Michael Allan , 23: alleged drug dealing and assaulting an emergency worker.

, 23: alleged drug dealing and assaulting an emergency worker. Dean Garforth , 29: part of a crime gang that sold drugs and guns.

, 29: part of a crime gang that sold drugs and guns. Joshua Dillon Hendry, 30: accused of trafficking heroin and crack cocain.

30: accused of trafficking heroin and crack cocain. Mark Francis Roberts , 28: grievous bodily harm after a bungled attempt to steal a £60,000 watch.

, 28: grievous bodily harm after a bungled attempt to steal a £60,000 watch. James ‘Jamie’ Stevenson , 56: for arson and over the seizure of a tonne of cocaine.

, 56: for arson and over the seizure of a tonne of cocaine. Nana Oppong, 41: shot a man eight times in a suspected gangland reprisal attack.

T20 World Cup Qualifier, Muscat UAE FIXTURES Friday February 18: v Ireland Saturday February 19: v Germany Monday February 21: v Philippines Tuesday February 22: semi-finals Thursday February 24: final

No%20Windmills%20in%20Basra %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Diaa%20Jubaili%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPages%3A%20180%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPublisher%3A%20Deep%20Vellum%20Publishing%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

French business France has organised a delegation of leading businesses to travel to Syria. The group was led by French shipping giant CMA CGM, which struck a 30-year contract in May with the Syrian government to develop and run Latakia port. Also present were water and waste management company Suez, defence multinational Thales, and Ellipse Group, which is currently looking into rehabilitating Syrian hospitals.

Quick%20facts %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EStorstockholms%20Lokaltrafik%20(SL)%20offers%20free%20guided%20tours%20of%20art%20in%20the%20metro%20and%20at%20the%20stations%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EThe%20tours%20are%20free%20of%20charge%3B%20all%20you%20need%20is%20a%20valid%20SL%20ticket%2C%20for%20which%20a%20single%20journey%20(valid%20for%2075%20minutes)%20costs%2039%20Swedish%20krone%20(%243.75)%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ETravel%20cards%20for%20unlimited%20journeys%20are%20priced%20at%20165%20Swedish%20krone%20for%2024%20hours%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EAvoid%20rush%20hour%20%E2%80%93%20between%209.30%20am%20and%204.30%20pm%20%E2%80%93%20to%20explore%20the%20artwork%20at%20leisure%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A