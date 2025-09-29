Trump ‘very confident’ Gaza plan will be agreed as Netanyahu arrives at White House

President Donald Trump on Monday expressed confidence that parties would agree to a new plan to bring an end to the war in Gaza.
As he welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House, a reporter shouted a question about whether the 21-point plan would be agreed on.
“I am. I'm very confident”, Mr Trump said alongside Mr Netanyahu. The leaders were scheduled to hold a press conference later on Monday after meeting in the Oval Office.
Last week, the Trump administration presented a 21-point Gaza plan to Arab leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
Mr Netanyahu on Sunday said he hoped the proposal would succeed because he wants to see the hostages released, the end of Hamas rule and the establishment of “a new future” for the region.
“Well, we're working on it,” Mr Netanyahu said in an interview with Fox News. “It's not been finalised yet, but we're working with President Trump's team, actually, as we speak. And I hope we can.”
The 21-point plan calls for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and the release of all remaining Israeli hostages as core elements.
It also includes the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces and outlines Gaza’s postwar governance, which excludes Hamas. Instead, governance could be handled by qualified Palestinians, international experts, or under a transitional authority.
Reconstruction of Gaza – expected to take years – is also included, with funding from Arab and Muslim countries, as well as international organisations.
Aid would be allowed in, without restriction.
The plan includes a US guarantee that Israel will not annex parts of the West Bank – a major demand from Arab states involved in these talks.
“I think we have a deal on Gaza,” Mr Trump told reporters on Friday.
Mr Netanyahu, who vowed to “finish the job” in Gaza, did not address the issue of West Bank annexation in his UN speech last week.
