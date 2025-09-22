Donald Trump to make announcement on causes of autism

President Donald Trump on Monday is expected to make an announcement about the causes of autism.
The Washington Post reported that the Trump administration plans to link the causes of the condition to the use of the ingredient paracetamol, or acetaminophen as it is known in the US, the painkiller found in Tylenol and other medications, during pregnancy.
"This will be a powerful display of how the entire Trump administration is committed to addressing root causes of chronic conditions and diseases, embracing full transparency in government and championing gold standard science," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.
The Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, under the slogan Maha, or Make America Healthy Again, has promised to find the causes of autism.
Mr Kennedy has said the increase in autism diagnoses in children in the US is happening at an “alarming rate”. He has rejected the argument that this rise is mainly due to better diagnosis tools and increasing awareness, instead suggesting vaccines cause the disorder – a theory that has been debunked.
And Tylenol has been identified by experts as one of the only safe pain relievers for pregnant women.
"Studies that have been conducted in the past show no clear evidence that proves a direct relationship between the prudent use of acetaminophen during any trimester and foetal developmental issues," the American College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology has said.
The Yale School of Public Health highlighted that frequent or prolonged acetaminophen use during pregnancy has been found to be associated with higher rates of neurodevelopmental disorders in children, but experts say those observational studies do not definitively prove that frequent Tylenol use during pregnancy causes autism.
"Until more definitive research is published, the US Food and Drug Administration and the CDC [Centres for Disease Control] continue to recommend acetaminophen as the safest over-the-counter pain reliever for pregnant women," it said.
Experts say autism, a developmental condition that manifests itself on a spectrum, is a complex condition involving genetics and some environmental factors.
It can have an impact on social and emotional skills, as well as learning and language abilities. In mild forms, autistic people have impaired abilities to pick up on social cues, participate in social activities or focus on tasks. Some people with autism are nonverbal and have intellectual disabilities.
According to the CDC, about 3.2 per cent of eight year olds – or about 1 in 31 children – have been diagnosed with a form of autism. Research suggests that the condition is more common in boys than girls. The cause of the disease is largely unknown, despite decades of scientific research.
