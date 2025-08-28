US Fed governor Lisa Cook sues Trump over attempt to fire her

US Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump on Thursday over his attempts to fire her, setting up an unprecedented legal battle.

Mr Trump said on Monday that he had fired Ms Cook over allegations of mortgage fraud, although no charges have been filed against her. Mr Trump, in a letter posted to Truth Social, said the allegations gave him “sufficient cause” to fire Ms Cook, who was first nominated to the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors by former president Joe Biden in 2022.

In a lawsuit filed in the federal district court in Washington, Ms Cook said Mr Trump's attempt to fire her is “illegal” and, “if allowed to occur, would be the first of its kind in the board’s history”.

“It would subvert the Federal Reserve Act (FRA), which explicitly requires a showing of 'cause' for a governor’s removal, which an unsubstantiated allegation about private mortgage applications submitted by Governor Cook prior to her Senate confirmation is not,” the lawsuit reads.

Mr Trump's attempt to oust Ms Cook comes as he seeks to exert greater control over the Federal Reserve, which this year has held US interest rates steady despite the President's demands to lower them.

More to follow …

