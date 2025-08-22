Fed's Jerome Powell hints at US interest rate cuts

Fed chair Jerome Powell on Friday signalled US interest rate cuts could come as soon as next month, suggesting a shift in policy may be needed to support the economy as evidence grows of a weakening labour market.

“With policy in restrictive territory, the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance,” he said at the Jackson Hole economic symposium on Friday.

The symposium, hosted by the Kansas City Fed, is closely watched by investors and economists because the gathering offers Fed officials the opportunity to express their views on monetary policy.

Traders upped their bets of a September rate cut to roughly 90 per cent after Mr Powell's speech, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed.

"The bar for an earlier cut seems to be lower now given his description of the landscape," former Fed governor Larry Meyer, who now runs LHMeyer/Monetary Policy Analytics, wrote to clients.

Mr Powell enters the final 10 months of his term as Fed chair facing an increasingly murky economic picture.

Unlike other central banks, the Federal Reserve has a dual mandate of promoting price stability and maximum employment. This complicates the puzzle currently facing Mr Powell.

The effects of tariffs on consumer prices are now clearly visible. We expect those effects to accumulate Fed chair Jerome Powell

Cut rates too quickly and it could reignite an inflationary spike that has still not fully recovered from the post-pandemic price surge. Hold rates for too long and it could lead to a sharp increase in unemployment, pushing the economy into a recession.

“In the near term, risks to inflation are tilted to the upside, and risks to employment to the downside – a challenging situation,” Mr Powell said. “When our goals are in tension like this, our framework calls for us to balance both sides of our dual mandate.”

But Mr Powell's high-stakes speech showed that he has since become more concerned over the jobs market since the Fed's last rate meeting.

The July jobs report showed that job gains slowed to an average pace of roughly 35,000 per month over the last three months, a much larger slowdown than previously believed. He also noted changes to immigration policy has led to an “abrupt slowdown in labour force growth”.

This delicate balancing act comes as the Federal Reserve faces increasing pressure from US President Donald Trump as he seeks to exert more control over the institution.

Mr Trump has frequently denigrated Mr Powell and at times hinted at the idea of firing him – a never-before-tested manoeuvre that Mr Trump has since backed off on.

He has, however, sought to raise the stakes on Mr Powell in different ways. This included an almost unprecedented visit to the Fed's headquarters last month, during which he criticised Mr Powell's handling of the central bank's costly renovation project.

The surprise resignation of one Fed governor also gave Mr Trump the opportunity to install a loyalist to the board on a temporary basis. The White House aims to fast-track Stephen Miran's confirmation in time for the Fed's September meeting.

Mr Trump on Friday also said he would also fire Fed governor Lisa Cook if she does not resign from the board. The threat comes a day after the Justice Department launched an investigation into Ms Cook, who has voted in line with Mr Powell on rate decisions, over allegations of mortgage fraud.

Ms Cook, whose term expires in 2038, has said she would not be “bullied” into stepping down.

Fed governor Lisa Cook (right) speaks with Fed chair Jerome Powell (left) before an open meeting at the central bank's Washington headquarters. AP

Together they, along with a rotating group of regional fed bank presidents, make up the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) that sets its interest rates.

The FOMC held rates steady at 4.25 to 4.50 per cent last month, defying calls from Mr Trump to lower them. Two Fed members dissented, pointing to weakness in the labour market, although minutes released from the meeting earlier this week showed broad support to maintain their policy.

The UAE Central Bank, which follows Fed decisions, also held its base rate steady last month at 4.40 per cent.

Fed officials have signalled they intend to cut rates at some point this year. A dismal jobs report last month showed new signs of weakness in the labour market, which caused traders to up the probability of a rate cut in September.

“While the labour market appears to be in balance, it is a curious kind of balance that results from a marked slowing in both the supply of and demand for workers,” Mr Powell said. “This unusual situation suggests that downside risks to employment are rising. And if those risks materialise, they can do so quickly in the form of sharply higher layoffs and rising unemployment.”

However, inflation is still running above the Fed's long-term two per cent target. Underlying metrics also show that price pressures are beginning to creep into the economy through imported goods such as household furnishings, recreational goods and apparel.

“The effects of tariffs on consumer prices are now clearly visible,” Mr Powell said. “We expect those effects to accumulate over coming months, with high uncertainty about timing and amounts.”

The Jackson Hole symposium, which features a bevy of speaking engagements by Fed officials, showcased the current divisions within the central bank.

Fed chair Jerome Powell walks with New York Fed president John Williams ahead of the Jackson Hole economic symposium in Wyoming. Reuters

Since he does not set rates unilaterally, Mr Powell will have to steer a divided Federal Open Market Committee to his preferred monetary policy direction.

Kansas City Fed president Jeffrey Schmid, who holds a vote on the committee this year, said he was cautious of cutting rates in September. He also suggested the August jobs report due on September 5 will be “very consequential”.

The cautionary tone was echoed by Chicago Fed president Austan Goolsbee and Cleveland Fed president Beth Hammack.

That appears to suggest Fed Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman – both under consideration to be the next Fed chair – remain outliers in calling for rate cuts next month. Mr Waller is due to provide his thoughts on the economic outlook next week.

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

Qosty Byogaani Starring: Hani Razmzi, Maya Nasir and Hassan Hosny Four stars

Who has been sanctioned? Daniella Weiss and Nachala

Described as 'the grandmother of the settler movement', she has encouraged the expansion of settlements for decades. The 79 year old leads radical settler movement Nachala, whose aim is for Israel to annex Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where it helps settlers built outposts. Harel Libi & Libi Construction and Infrastructure

Libi has been involved in threatening and perpetuating acts of aggression and violence against Palestinians. His firm has provided logistical and financial support for the establishment of illegal outposts. Zohar Sabah

Runs a settler outpost named Zohar’s Farm and has previously faced charges of violence against Palestinians. He was indicted by Israel’s State Attorney’s Office in September for allegedly participating in a violent attack against Palestinians and activists in the West Bank village of Muarrajat. Coco’s Farm and Neria’s Farm

These are illegal outposts in the West Bank, which are at the vanguard of the settler movement. According to the UK, they are associated with people who have been involved in enabling, inciting, promoting or providing support for activities that amount to “serious abuse”.

Poacher %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERichie%20Mehta%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nimisha%20Sajayan%2C%20Roshan%20Mathew%2C%20Dibyendu%20Bhattacharya%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

Scores Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool

Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield Town

Burnley 1-0 Brighton

Manchester United 4-1 Fulham

West Ham 3-2 Crystal Palace Saturday fixtures:

Chelsea v Manchester City, 9.30pm (UAE)

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur, 11.45pm (UAE)

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

The biog Favourite film: The Notebook Favourite book: What I know for sure by Oprah Winfrey Favourite quote: “Social equality is the only basis of human happiness” Nelson Madela. Hometown: Emmen, The Netherlands Favourite activities: Walking on the beach, eating at restaurants and spending time with friends Job: Founder and Managing Director of Mawaheb from Beautiful Peopl

Company%20profile%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYodawy%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Egypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKarim%20Khashaba%2C%20Sherief%20El-Feky%20and%20Yasser%20AbdelGawad%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHealthTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2424.5%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlgebra%20Ventures%2C%20Global%20Ventures%2C%20MEVP%20and%20Delivery%20Hero%20Ventures%2C%20among%20others%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20500%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

STAY%2C%20DAUGHTER %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYasmin%20Azad%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESwift%20Press%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

War 2 Director: Ayan Mukerji Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana Rating: 2/5

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Neo%20Mobility%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20February%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abhishek%20Shah%20and%20Anish%20Garg%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Logistics%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Delta%20Corp%2C%20Pyse%20Sustainability%20Fund%2C%20angel%20investors%3C%2Fp%3E%0A