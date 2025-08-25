Trump says there's a 'very serious' diplomatic push to end war in Gaza

US President Donald Trump on Monday said there is a "very serious" diplomatic push to end the Israel-Gaza war, and a “good, conclusive” solution could be reached within weeks.

Mr Trump said that although no one should forget the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, the war has to be "over with”.

“I think within the next two to three weeks, you're gonna have a pretty good, conclusive ending,” he told journalists at the White House before a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung.

At least 20 people, including five journalists, were killed in Israeli strikes on Monday on a hospital in southern Gaza.

"I'm not happy about it, I don't want to see it,” Mr Trump said of the strike. "We have to end that nightmare."

Israel's military campaign in Gaza has left more than 62,700 Palestinians dead. Most have been displaced, many several times over, and much of the territory has been reduce to rubble.

The US, as well as Egypt and Qatar, have sought for months to end the war through mediated talks.

Efforts have stalled over how to release the remaining hostages being held in Gaza in exchange for an end to the fighting and full delivery of humanitarian aid. About 20 Israeli hostages of the 50 being held are still believed to be alive.

Meanwhile, officials are also discussing "day after" scenarios, including who will be responsible for ruling the strip. The US and Israel want to ensure Hamas is completely eradicated and is not part of any postwar governance.

Asked about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Mr Trump said Palestinians were facing hunger and "pure death". He added that his administration was spending money to feed people.

The UN declared a famine in Gaza city after months of Israeli restrictions that cut off food and water supplies to the enclave's more than two million resident.

Speaking alongside the President in the White House, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Trump administration has long pursued an end to the conflict.

"It's never stopped. We've always looked to find a solution, or ultimately, as the President said, we want it to end," Mr Rubio said. "It has to end with no Hamas."

