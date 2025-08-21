State Department press officer fired over Israel and Gaza messaging, report says

The US State Department has fired its top press officer for Palestinian-Israeli affairs over his stance on Gaza, according to a report.

The Washington Post said on Wednesday that Shahed Ghoreishi was dismissed following disputes over how to characterise White House policies, including a plan to displace hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

His firing reportedly occurred days after an internal debate about releasing a statement to media that said: “We do not support forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza.”

US President Donald Trump earlier this year expressed support for displacing Palestinians from Gaza in order to rebuild the enclave into the “Riviera of the Middle East”.

The Post, quoting anonymous officials, said State Department employees were told that communication straying from ardent pro-Israel messaging – even that which is in line with long-standing US policy – will not be tolerated.

Another dispute involved the killing of several journalists in Gaza city, with Mr Ghoreishi recommending saying the US mourned their loss and expressed condolences to their families – which leadership rejected, according to the Post.

Yet another dispute involved one official's insistence on referring to the West Bank by its biblical name of “Judea and Samaria” – which is how US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, House Speaker Mike Johnson and other officials have recently referred to it.

Earlier on Wednesday, far-right activist Laura Loomer said on X that Mr Ghoreishi had been fired for pushing “anti-Trump” and “pro-Iranian regime propaganda” at the State Department.

She highlighted Mr Ghoreishi's time as an intern with the lobbying group the National Iranian American Council, and accused him of holding “anti-Israel” views.

The National has reached out to the State Department for comment.

