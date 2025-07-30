Trump says US and Pakistan have signed trade deal to develop oil reserves

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the US and Pakistan have signed a trade deal focused on the development of oil reserves in the Asian country.

Mr Trump, who made the announcement in a post on his Truth Social platform, said his team has been “very busy” working on trade deals.

“We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership,” Mr Trump said of the deal with Pakistan.

The Express Tribune quoted Pakistan’s Energy Minister Mohammad Ali as saying last year that his country has 235 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas reserves, and 10 per cent of it can be explored with an investment of $25 billion to $30 billion in the next one decade.

“Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling Oil to India some day!” the President added in his post.

truth social

Pakistan and India have a historically tense relationship that boiled over into violence this year in Indian-controlled Kashmir, after more than two dozen people, most of them tourists, were killed by an extremist group. Tit-for-tat strikes between the two countries persisted for about two weeks before a ceasefire was announced.

Mr Trump took credit for brokering that ceasefire.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Trump announced the US would impose a 25 per cent tariff on goods from India as well as a “penalty” for buying Russian energy and military hardware. He accused India of enabling the war in Ukraine through its purchases from Moscow.

In his Truth Social post, the President said that he would be meeting with a trade delegation from South Korea to discuss the 25 per cent tariffs the US has levied on Seoul.

“Other Countries are making offers for a Tariff reduction. All of this will help reduce our Trade Deficit in a very major way,” Mr Trump added, adding that a full report “will be released at the appropriate time”.

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

Skewed figures In the village of Mevagissey in southwest England the housing stock has doubled in the last century while the number of residents is half the historic high. The village's Neighbourhood Development Plan states that 26% of homes are holiday retreats. Prices are high, averaging around £300,000, £50,000 more than the Cornish average of £250,000. The local average wage is £15,458.

Disclaimer Director: Alfonso Cuaron Stars: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Lesley Manville Rating: 4/5

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup – Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

2018 ICC World Twenty20 Asian Western Regional Qualifier The top three teams progress to the Asia Qualifier Final: UAE beat Qatar by nine wickets Third-place play-off: Kuwait beat Saudi Arabia by five runs Table 1 UAE 5 5 0 10 2 Qatar 5 4 1 8 3 Saudi 5 3 2 6 4 Kuwait 5 2 3 4 5 Bahrain 5 1 4 2 6 Maldives 5 0 5 0