Trump administration declassifies Russia 2016 election investigation documents

President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday announced it has declassified documents that allegedly prove officials under president Barack Obama distorted facts about Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

In a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said the report contains “irrefutable evidence that details how President Obama and his national security team directed the creation of an intelligence community assessment that they knew was false.”

This was part of a “years-long coup and a treasonous conspiracy against the American people, our republic and an attempt to undermine President Trump's administration.”

Ms Gabbard said evidence and intelligence confirm that Mr Obama “manufactured intelligence assessment.”

The 44-page report was released on Friday, and points to emails by Obama administration officials in which they concluded that Russia had not hacked election systems for more votes in Mr Trump's favour.

The report was led by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee after Mr Trump’s win over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The report also said Russian intelligence services had damaging material on Ms Clinton as well as information about her health.

Multiple investigations have been conducted over whether Russia interfered in the 2016, directly or through misinformation campaigns.

The Russia investigation shadowed much of Mr Trump's first term in office.

An investigation conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller found that the Trump campaign had welcomed the Kremlin’s help, and that Mr Trump was Russia President Vladimir Putin's preferred candidate, but found insufficient evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

Mr Obama's spokesman Patrick Rodenbush issued a statement responding to Ms Gabbard's claims.

“Our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response,” he said. “But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction.”

The development comes as Mr Trump is under pressure from his Maga base, a conspiracy-minded segment of his political support, to release more details in the case of Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

Mr Trump and Epstein socialised together on multiple occasions, before Epstein's criminal behaviour came to light.

On Tuesday during an Oval Office meeting with the Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Mr Trump said Mr Obama and other officials in his administration were engaged in treason.

“It’s time to go after people,” he said.

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard reacts during a press briefing, at the White House in Washington, D. C. , U. S. , July 23, 2025. REUTERS / Kent Nishimura TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

