Rubio indicates 'new concept' in ending Russia-Ukraine war

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that the US and Russia have exchanged ideas during discussions about ending the war in Ukraine.

Mr Rubio met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Malaysia, as Moscow escalates its war against Ukraine with some of the most intense attacks since it began in 2022.

The new concept could "open the door to a path” to peace, Mr Rubio told reporters in Malaysia.

"We need to see a roadmap moving forward about how this conflict can conclude," he added.

US President Donald Trump, who promised while campaigning to quickly end the war, has grown increasingly frustrated with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“He’s been frustrated by the lack of progress on a war that he thinks should have never happened – very costly, very bloody,” Mr Rubio said. “We’re going to continue to do everything we can and engage in every productive way possible to bring an end to this war.”

Russian drones and missiles pounded Kyiv on Thursday, as escalating attacks have strained Ukrainian air defences, forcing thousands into bomb shelters.

Mr Trump for the first time since returning to office will send weapons to Kyiv under a presidential power frequently used by his predecessor, sources told Reuters on Thursday, in a move suggesting new interest by the President in defending Ukraine.

More than three years after Russia's invasion, Mr Trump's team will identify arms from US stockpiles to send to Ukraine under the Presidential Drawdown Authority, the sources said, with one saying they could be worth about $300 million.

Mr Trump on Tuesday said the US would send more weapons to Ukraine.

