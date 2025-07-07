US President Donald Trump warned Japan and South Korea they would face higher rates if they retaliated. AFP
US President Donald Trump warned Japan and South Korea they would face higher rates if they retaliated. AFP
US President Donald Trump warned Japan and South Korea they would face higher rates if they retaliated. AFP
US President Donald Trump warned Japan and South Korea they would face higher rates if they retaliated. AFP

News

US

Donald Trump announces 25% tariffs on South Korea and Japan in first trade letters

US President says levies on both countries will be implemented on August 1

Kyle Fitzgerald
Kyle Fitzgerald
Washington

July 07, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

US President Donald Trump wrote to South Korea and Japan on Monday to inform the US allies that he is imposing universal tariffs of 25 per cent.

A dozen countries are expected to receive trade letters from Mr Trump. Citing trade imbalances, he told Tokyo and Seoul that the tariffs on America's two trading partners would be implemented on August 1.

In the letters addressed to the countries' leaders – posted on his Truth Social platform – Mr Trump warned both South Korea and Japan not to retaliate.

“If for any reason you decide to raise your tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added on to the 25% that we charge,” he wrote.

US markets slid following the announcement, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 507 points – or 1.13 per cent. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 0.90 and 0.94 per cent, respectively.

President Donald Trump's apparent letter to Japan's prime minister informing him of a blanket 25 per cent tariff. Screengrab / Truth Social
President Donald Trump's apparent letter to Japan's prime minister informing him of a blanket 25 per cent tariff. Screengrab / Truth Social

Mr Trump had said he would be issuing trade letters to trading partners beginning this week with countries that would dictate their tariff rate.

Those letters were the first of a dozen that were expected to be unveiled on Monday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Mr Trump later announced 40 per cent tariffs on Laos and Myanmar, 30 per cent on South Africa, and 25 per cent on Malaysia and Kazakhstan.

The 25 per cent tariff on South Korean imports mirrored what he had previously announced on April 2, while the tariff rate on Japan was one per cent higher than Tokyo's initial “reciprocal” tariff.

Those reciprocal tariffs, along with dozens of others, were then delayed for 90 days following turmoil in financial markets that prompted Mr Trump to reverse course.

His shifting trade policy began a new era of uncertainty in the global economic outlook, with central bankers and economists trying to understand how the effects of tariffs will relate to the cost of goods, hiring and firing practices, investment and more.

Earlier on Monday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Mr Trump's administration expected to make “several” trade-related announcements within the next two days. As of Monday, the US had only agreed to trade deals with the UK and Vietnam.

“We've had a lot of people change their tune in terms of negotiations. So, my mailbox was full last night with a lot of new offers, a lot of new proposals,” Mr Bessent told CNBC.

Washington and Beijing had also previously agreed to lower their tariff rates on each other as part of a so-called trade truce.

Mr Trump has also threatened to impose an additional 10 per cent tariff on any country that aligns itself with the Brics alliance.

THE%20SPECS
%3Cp%3EBattery%3A%2060kW%20lithium-ion%20phosphate%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20Up%20to%20201bhp%3Cbr%3E0%20to%20100kph%3A%207.3%20seconds%3Cbr%3ERange%3A%20418km%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh149%2C900%3Cbr%3EAvailable%3A%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
On Women's Day
The Sand Castle

Director: Matty Brown

Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea

Rating: 2.5/5

Read more about the coronavirus
It's up to you to go green

Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says.

“People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.”

When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants.

He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says.

“All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain.

One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”.  

The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store.

Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says.

But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

Updated: July 07, 2025, 7:03 PM`
Donald Trump