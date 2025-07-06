Texas flash-flood death toll rises to at least 67 with more bad weather forecast

The death toll from flash flooding in central Texas has risen to at least 67, local officials said on Sunday, with more bad weather forecast.

Among the victims, most of which occurred in Kerr County, were 21 children, the county sheriff said. A search is continuing for 11 girls and a counselor that were staying at a sleepaway camp near the Guadalupe River, which rose to roughly 9 metres during the storms, breaking its banks.

The US National Weather Service declared a flash flood emergency for parts of Kerr County in the south-central Texas Hill Country, about 100km north-west of San Antonio, after thunderstorms dumped as much as 38cm of rain on the area at the holiday weekend.

Items inside a cabin at Camp Mystic after deadly flooding in Kerr County, Texas. Reuters

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he has signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County.

"These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, and many still missing," he said in a post on Truth Social. "The Trump Administration continues to work closely with State and Local Leaders."

Mr Trump has indicated in the past that his administration plans to scale back the federal government's role in responding to natural disasters, leaving states to shoulder more of the burden themselves.

Officials said more than 850 people had been rescued, including some clinging to trees, so far, although it was unclear exactly how many people in the area were still missing.

Rescuers search for survivors in an inflatable boat on the flooded Guadalupe river in Comfort, Texas. Getty Images First responders deliver people to an evacuation centre after flash flooding in Ingram, Texas. AP Employees at a caravan park look over the area where dozens of trailers were swept away by rising flood water in Ingram. AP Families are reunited at an evacuation centre in Ingram. AP Rescuers on the banks of the raging Guadalupe river. AP Trees submerged after the Guadalupe river burst its banks in Kerrville, Texas. AFP A Kerrville resident watches the rising water. AFP Rescuers navigate along the Guadalupe river, in Kerrville. AP

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who oversees the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said a "moderate" flood watch issued on Thursday by the National Weather Service had not accurately predicted the extreme rainfall and said the Trump administration was working to upgrade the system.

Some experts have questioned whether cuts to the federal workforce by the Trump administration, including to the agency that oversees the National Weather Service, led to a failure by officials to accurately predict the severity of the floods and issue appropriate warnings ahead of the storm.

More rain was expected in the area on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Kerr County into the evening.

