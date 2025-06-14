Farsi-speaking VOA journalists return to work after lengthy administrative leave amid Iran-Israel escalation

Farsi-speaking journalists with Voice of America were called back to work on Friday amid the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

The US Agency for Global Media in March terminated grants for Voice of America and several other broadcasters as President Donald Trump's administration moved to make major cuts to government spending and the federal workforce.

"VOA’s role in providing independent, factual and authoritative news has been proven throughout countless times of crisis. But after months off the air, we’ve lost a lot of audience and credibility," White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara said.

"They should bring us all back so we can respond to breaking news in all parts of the world."

The move comes after Israel launched what it called a "pre-emptive" strike on Iran's nuclear and military sites that killed at least 78 people, among them civilians as well as top brass.

Iran carried out a retaliatory strike on Israel that injured dozens and killed at least one person.

The two countries afterwards began tit-for-tat strikes over the course of Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Voice of America is one of the largest and oldest US international broadcasters, producing digital, TV and radio content in 48 languages. Its primary audience is non-Americans in countries without press freedoms or independent journalism, such as Iran.

But the Trump administration has charged that Voice of America and other networks have a liberal bias in addition to bloated budgets.

"The US Agency for Global media will continue to deliver on all statutory programmes that fall under the agency’s purview and shed everything that is not statutorily required," USAGM adviser Kari Lake said in a statement in March. "Waste, fraud and abuse run rampant in this agency and American taxpayers shouldn’t have to fund it."

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

Two products to make at home Toilet cleaner 1 cup baking soda 1 cup castile soap 10-20 drops of lemon essential oil (or another oil of your choice) Method: 1. Mix the baking soda and castile soap until you get a nice consistency. 2. Add the essential oil to the mix. Air Freshener 100ml water 5 drops of the essential oil of your choice (note: lavender is a nice one for this) Method: 1. Add water and oil to spray bottle to store. 2. Shake well before use.

Defence review at a glance • Increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 but given “turbulent times it may be necessary to go faster” • Prioritise a shift towards working with AI and autonomous systems • Invest in the resilience of military space systems. • Number of active reserves should be increased by 20% • More F-35 fighter jets required in the next decade • New “hybrid Navy” with AUKUS submarines and autonomous vessels

MATCH INFO Manchester United v Brighton, Sunday, 6pm UAE

Who has been sanctioned? Daniella Weiss and Nachala

Described as 'the grandmother of the settler movement', she has encouraged the expansion of settlements for decades. The 79 year old leads radical settler movement Nachala, whose aim is for Israel to annex Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where it helps settlers built outposts. Harel Libi & Libi Construction and Infrastructure

Libi has been involved in threatening and perpetuating acts of aggression and violence against Palestinians. His firm has provided logistical and financial support for the establishment of illegal outposts. Zohar Sabah

Runs a settler outpost named Zohar’s Farm and has previously faced charges of violence against Palestinians. He was indicted by Israel’s State Attorney’s Office in September for allegedly participating in a violent attack against Palestinians and activists in the West Bank village of Muarrajat. Coco’s Farm and Neria’s Farm

These are illegal outposts in the West Bank, which are at the vanguard of the settler movement. According to the UK, they are associated with people who have been involved in enabling, inciting, promoting or providing support for activities that amount to “serious abuse”.

Results STAGE 1 . Filippo Ganna (Ineos) - 0:13:56 2. Stefan Bissegger (Education-Nippo) - 0:00:14 3. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:21 4. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 0:00:24 5. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) - 0:00:30 GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) - 4:00:05 2. Joao Almeida (QuickStep) - 0:00:05 3. Mattia Cattaneo (QuickStep) - 0:00:18 4. Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) - 0:00:33 5. Adam Yates (Ineos) - 0:00:39

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

%3Cp%3EThe%20Department%20of%20Culture%20and%20Tourism%20-%20Abu%20Dhabi%E2%80%99s%20Arabic%20Language%20Centre%20will%20mark%20International%20Women%E2%80%99s%20Day%20at%20the%20Bologna%20Children's%20Book%20Fair%20with%20the%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Translation%20Conference.%20Prolific%20Emirati%20author%20Noora%20Al%20Shammari%2C%20who%20has%20written%20eight%20books%20that%20%20feature%20in%20the%20Ministry%20of%20Education's%20curriculum%2C%20will%20appear%20in%20a%20session%20on%20Wednesday%20to%20discuss%20the%20challenges%20women%20face%20in%20getting%20their%20works%20translated.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Secret Pigeon Service: Operation Colomba, Resistance and the Struggle to Liberate Europe

Gordon Corera, Harper Collins

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

About Karol Nawrocki • Supports military aid for Ukraine, unlike other eurosceptic leaders, but he will oppose its membership in western alliances. • A nationalist, his campaign slogan was Poland First. "Let's help others, but let's take care of our own citizens first," he said on social media in April. • Cultivates tough-guy image, posting videos of himself at shooting ranges and in boxing rings. • Met Donald Trump at the White House and received his backing.

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlmouneer%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dr%20Noha%20Khater%20and%20Rania%20Kadry%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEgypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E120%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBootstrapped%2C%20with%20support%20from%20Insead%20and%20Egyptian%20government%2C%20seed%20round%20of%20%3Cbr%3E%243.6%20million%20led%20by%20Global%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

UAE rugby season FIXTURES West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers v Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Division 1 Dubai Sharks v Dubai Hurricanes II Al Ain Amblers v Dubai Knights Eagles II Dubai Tigers II v Abu Dhabi Saracens Jebel Ali Dragons II v Abu Dhabi Harlequins II Sharjah Wanderers v Dubai Exiles II LAST SEASON West Asia Premiership Winners – Bahrain Runners-up – Dubai Exiles UAE Premiership Winners – Abu Dhabi Harlequins Runners-up – Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners – Dubai Hurricanes Runners-up – Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Conference Winners – Dubai Tigers Runners-up – Al Ain Amblers

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

A Cat, A Man, and Two Women

Junichiro Tamizaki

Translated by Paul McCarthy

Daunt Books

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

UK's plans to cut net migration Under the UK government’s proposals, migrants will have to spend 10 years in the UK before being able to apply for citizenship. Skilled worker visas will require a university degree, and there will be tighter restrictions on recruitment for jobs with skills shortages. But what are described as "high-contributing" individuals such as doctors and nurses could be fast-tracked through the system. Language requirements will be increased for all immigration routes to ensure a higher level of English. Rules will also be laid out for adult dependants, meaning they will have to demonstrate a basic understanding of the language. The plans also call for stricter tests for colleges and universities offering places to foreign students and a reduction in the time graduates can remain in the UK after their studies from two years to 18 months.

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

BeIN Sports currently has the rights to show - Champions League - English Premier League - Spanish Primera Liga - Italian, French and Scottish leagues - Wimbledon and other tennis majors - Formula One - Rugby Union - Six Nations and European Cups

RESULTS 5pm Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner AF Nashrah, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Mutaqadim, Riccardo Iacopini, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 6pm Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Hameem, Jose Santiago, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 6.30pm Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner AF Almomayaz, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7pm Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,800m Winner Dalil Al Carrere, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash. 7.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh70,000 (D) 1,000m Winner Lahmoom, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8pm Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,000m Winner Jayide Al Boraq, Bernardo Pinheiro, Khalifa Al Neyadi.

DIVINE%20INTERVENTOIN %3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Elia%20Suleiman%2C%20Manal%20Khader%2C%20Amer%20Daher%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Elia%20Suleiman%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

Turning%20waste%20into%20fuel %3Cp%3EAverage%20amount%20of%20biofuel%20produced%20at%20DIC%20factory%20every%20month%3A%20%3Cstrong%3EApproximately%20106%2C000%20litres%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAmount%20of%20biofuel%20produced%20from%201%20litre%20of%20used%20cooking%20oil%3A%20%3Cstrong%3E920ml%20(92%25)%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ETime%20required%20for%20one%20full%20cycle%20of%20production%20from%20used%20cooking%20oil%20to%20biofuel%3A%20%3Cstrong%3EOne%20day%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EEnergy%20requirements%20for%20one%20cycle%20of%20production%20from%201%2C000%20litres%20of%20used%20cooking%20oil%3A%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%96%AA%20Electricity%20-%201.1904%20units%3Cbr%3E%E2%96%AA%20Water-%2031%20litres%3Cbr%3E%E2%96%AA%20Diesel%20%E2%80%93%2026.275%20litres%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

%E2%80%98FSO%20Safer%E2%80%99%20-%20a%20ticking%20bomb %3Cp%3EThe%20%3Cem%3ESafer%3C%2Fem%3E%20has%20been%20moored%20off%20the%20Yemeni%20coast%20of%20Ras%20Issa%20since%201988.%3Cbr%3EThe%20Houthis%20have%20been%20blockading%20UN%20efforts%20to%20inspect%20and%20maintain%20the%20vessel%20since%202015%2C%20when%20the%20war%20between%20the%20group%20and%20the%20Yemen%20government%2C%20backed%20by%20the%20Saudi-led%20coalition%20began.%3Cbr%3ESince%20then%2C%20a%20handful%20of%20people%20acting%20as%20a%20%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.ae%2Furl%3Fsa%3Dt%26rct%3Dj%26q%3D%26esrc%3Ds%26source%3Dweb%26cd%3D%26ved%3D2ahUKEwiw2OfUuKr4AhVBuKQKHTTzB7cQFnoECB4QAQ%26url%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.thenationalnews.com%252Fworld%252Fmena%252Fyemen-s-floating-bomb-tanker-millions-kept-safe-by-skeleton-crew-1.1104713%26usg%3DAOvVaw0t9FPiRsx7zK7aEYgc65Ad%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3Eskeleton%20crew%3C%2Fa%3E%2C%20have%20performed%20rudimentary%20maintenance%20work%20to%20keep%20the%20%3Cem%3ESafer%3C%2Fem%3E%20intact.%3Cbr%3EThe%20%3Cem%3ESafer%3C%2Fem%3E%20is%20connected%20to%20a%20pipeline%20from%20the%20oil-rich%20city%20of%20Marib%2C%20and%20was%20once%20a%20hub%20for%20the%20storage%20and%20export%20of%20crude%20oil.%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20%3Cem%3ESafer%3C%2Fem%3E%E2%80%99s%20environmental%20and%20humanitarian%20impact%20may%20extend%20well%20beyond%20Yemen%2C%20experts%20believe%2C%20into%20the%20surrounding%20waters%20of%20Saudi%20Arabia%2C%20Djibouti%20and%20Eritrea%2C%20impacting%20marine-life%20and%20vital%20infrastructure%20like%20desalination%20plans%20and%20fishing%20ports.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A