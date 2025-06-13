Iran launches retaliatory strikes against Israel as supreme leader promises vengeance

Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israel on Friday night, after Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to avenge Israel's military assault.

Smoke was seen rising over Tel Aviv after a series of missiles were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defence system. Israel’s ambulance service said it is treating one moderately injured person and four lightly injured people in the Tel Aviv area.

There were also numerous interceptions over Jerusalem.

“Don’t think that they [Israel] hit and it’s over. No. They started the work and started the war. We will not allow them to escape safely from this great crime they committed,” Mr Khamenei said.

Israel's military said the attack included "dozens" of missiles launched at the country.

Israel's fire service said it is dealing with “several major incidents” mainly in the Tel Aviv area as a result of Iranian missile fire.

Firemen are “working in a high-rise building to evacuate trapped people and extinguish the fire and at two additional destruction scenes”, the service said in a statement.

The announcement of the “start of Iranian missile attacks” on state TV came shortly after a televised speech by Mr Khamenei in which he promised that “the Islamic Republic will prevail over the Zionist regime”.

“A big error, a mistake, and the consequences of it will make it miserable, God willing,” Mr Khamenei said of Israel's earlier strikes.

“Our armed forces are ready, and the country's officials and all members of the public are behind the armed forces.”

This picture provided by the Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office on June 13, 2025, shows him speaking in Tehran. AFP

