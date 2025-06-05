Who is on Trump’s Middle East team?

US President Donald Trump began his second term this year with a broad vision for the Middle East: ending the war in Gaza, promoting the Abraham Accords, strengthening political and economic ties with the Gulf and keeping Iran in check.

Here are the people he has charged with implementing and shaping that agenda:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accompanied President Donald Trump on his visit to the Gulf. AFP

Marco Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is a traditional Republican with significant time spent in the Senate. He is in favour of assertive US foreign policy in the Middle East, being tough on Iran, and supporting Israel and the Gulf states.

Although Mr Rubio accompanied Mr Trump on his first trip abroad to the Gulf in May, he has been oddly sidelined in foreign policy issues, particularly those in the Middle East.

Last month, Mr Rubio was named interim National Security Adviser, replacing Mike Waltz.

Steve Witkoff

Steve Witkoff is the US special envoy to the Middle East. Before joining the Trump administration, the billionaire real estate developer and long-time friend of Mr Trump had no known diplomatic or Middle East experience.

Mr Witkoff, 68, is now perhaps the most influential official impacting US policy in the Middle East. He played a key role in reaching the temporary ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which took place right before Mr Trump's inauguration.

He is leading nuclear talks with Iran and worked with Omani mediators to secure a deal with Yemen's Houthis, who had been launching attacks on Red Sea shipping. Mr Trump also appointed him to lead negotiations on Ukraine.

Special envoy Steve Witkoff negotiated a ceasefire with Yemen's Houthis and is leading continuing talks with Iran. Reuters

Morgan Ortagus

Morgan Ortagus was appointed to be deputy special envoy to the Middle East and was overseeing the Lebanon portfolio.

However, she appears to have left the position or is about to. The State Department on Thursday refused to say who currently is responsible for the Lebanon file.

"A whole host of people that are involved in this issue," department spokesman Tommy Pigott told reporters. "We have no personnel announcements to really announce at this time."

Laura Loomer, who is close to Mr Trump, said on Thursday that Ms Ortagus had been terminated as deputy special envoy to the Middle East and was hoping to become ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

During the previous Trump administration, Ms Ortagus was State Department spokeswoman. She has been an intelligence analyst at the Department of the Treasury and as a public affairs officer at USAID. She is also an officer in the US Navy Reserve.

There is speculation that US deputy special envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus will be leaving her post soon. AFP

Tom Barrack

Thomas Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkey, was recently appointed to also serve as special envoy to Syria. The appointment is critical after Mr Trump ordered the lifting of all sanctions on Damascus.

Mr Barrack is a billionaire and a long-time friend of Mr Trump, and the grandson of Lebanese-Christian immigrants.

Thomas Barrack is the US special envoy to Syria. Reuters

Joel Rayburn

Mr Trump recently nominated Joel Rayburn to serve as assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, the top Middle East position at the State Department.

He would replace Tim Lenderking, who was appointed under president Joe Biden as special envoy for Yemen, and is now in the position as a caretaker.

Mr Rayburn is a military veteran and seasoned diplomat focused on Middle Eastern affairs. He was in Mr Trump’s first administration as a special envoy for Syria. He was also senior director for Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon at the National Security Council.

The position requires Senate confirmation.

Joel Rayburn was US special envoy for Syria under Mr Trump's first administration. The National

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: seven-speed auto Power: 420 bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: from Dh293,200 On sale: now

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

About Karol Nawrocki • Supports military aid for Ukraine, unlike other eurosceptic leaders, but he will oppose its membership in western alliances. • A nationalist, his campaign slogan was Poland First. "Let's help others, but let's take care of our own citizens first," he said on social media in April. • Cultivates tough-guy image, posting videos of himself at shooting ranges and in boxing rings. • Met Donald Trump at the White House and received his backing.

EA Sports FC 25 Developer: EA Vancouver, EA Romania

Publisher: EA Sports

Consoles: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4&5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Rating: 3.5/5

MATCH RESULT Liverpool 4 Brighton and Hove Albion 0

Liverpool: Salah (26'), Lovren (40'), Solanke (53'), Robertson (85')

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The specs Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel Power: 579hp Torque: 859Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh825,900 On sale: Now

Zodi%20%26%20Tehu%3A%20Princes%20Of%20The%20Desert %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEric%20Barbier%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYoussef%20Hajdi%2C%20Nadia%20Benzakour%2C%20Yasser%20Drief%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Saudi National Day Meet the Saudi citizens for whom the UAE is a home from home

Honeymoonish %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elie%20El%20Samaan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENour%20Al%20Ghandour%2C%20Mahmoud%20Boushahri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A