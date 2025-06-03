UN Security Council to vote on Gaza aid draft

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The 10 non-permanent members of the UN Security Council have called for a vote on Wednesday on a draft resolution demanding an “immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, respected by all parties".

The resolution, drafted by Slovenia alongside Algeria and Guyana, and seen by The National, repeats the council’s demand for the “immediate, dignified and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups".

It also urges the “immediate lifting of all restrictions” on humanitarian aid into Gaza, ensuring safe and large-scale distribution, including by the UN around the besieged enclave.

Slovenia, as the co-ordinator of the non-permanent group, sent the resolution and requested a vote for Wednesday, which will take place at 4pm New York time.

A UN diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the US is likely to veto the measure. For a resolution to pass, it requires at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes from any of the five permanent members – the US, Russia, China, Britain or France.

On Tuesday, 27 people were killed in southern Gaza as Israeli troops opened fire near a US-backed aid centre, with the military saying the incident was under investigation.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called the deaths of Palestinians seeking food aid “unacceptable”.

“We are witnessing unthinkable loss of life in Gaza [and] the Secretary General condemns the loss of lives and injuries of Palestinians seeking aid,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. “It is unacceptable civilians are risking and in several instances losing their lives just trying to get food.”

