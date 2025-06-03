'Disgusting abomination': Elon Musk blasts Trump's 'big, beautiful' bill

Elon Musk condemned US President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful" bill on Tuesday, calling it a "disgusting abomination", days after he left the administration.

The world's richest person described the tax and policy bill as a "pork-filled" endeavour that will add hundreds of billions to the deficit.

"Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," he wrote in a post on his social media platform X. "It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion and burden American citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt."

The bill, which is heading to the Senate after passing the House of Representatives, includes tax cuts – particularly for the wealthiest Americans – the elimination of taxes on tips and overtime, and the expansion of the Child Tax Credit. But it also includes major cuts to Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme benefits, which provide assistance to millions.

Mr Musk officially took his leave of the Trump administration last week after advising the President for several months on cutting government waste.

Through the Department of Government Efficiency, or Doge, Mr Musk slashed tens of thousands of federal jobs. He also effectively closed down the US Agency for International Development amid a wider government foreign assistance freeze, saying it was "beyond repair".

During Mr Musk's final media conference in the Oval Office, Mr Trump said his adviser will be "going to be back and forth".

“I have a feeling it's [Doge] his baby, and I think he's going to be doing a lot of things, but Elon's service to America has been without comparison in modern history," he said.

Mr Musk said his team slashed $160 million in spending, although he had promised $2 trillion in savings when he began his tenure as a "special government employee".

“I'm confident that over time, we'll see $1 trillion of savings and reduction in a trillion dollars' of waste,” he added.