Trump administration moves to cut $100m in federal contracts for Harvard

US President Donald Trump's administration has asked federal agencies to cancel contracts with Harvard University worth about $100 million, according to reports.

The government has already cancelled more than $2.3 billion in federal research grants for the Ivy League school, which has pushed back on the administration's demands for changes to several of its policies.

A draft letter from the General Services Administration, first reported by The New York Times, directs agencies to review contracts with the university and seek alternates. The administration plans to send a version of the letter on Tuesday, AP reported.

The news comes after Mr Trump said on Monday that he was considering rerouting $3 billion in grants to trade schools.

The administration has identified about 30 contracts across nine agencies, totalling about $100 million, to be reviewed for cancellation, AP reported, quoting an administration official.

The contracts include executive training for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials, research on health outcomes related to energy drinks and a contract for graduate student research services.

The letter is the latest move by Mr Trump to end the long-standing relationship between the US government and Harvard, which he has accused of engaging in discriminatory admissions practices, promotion of liberal bias and allowing the proliferation of anti-Semitism.

So far, his administration has moved to freeze hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for Harvard and banned it from admitting foreign students – ordering all currently enrolled foreign students to find programmes at other universities or leave the country. A judge has since issued a temporary stay on the ban.

“We are still waiting for the Foreign Student Lists from Harvard so that we can determine, after a ridiculous expenditure of billions of dollars, how many radicalised lunatics, troublemakers all, should not be let back into our country,” Mr Trump said on social media.

DHS has demanded that Harvard turn over a trove of files related to its foreign students, including disciplinary records and documents related to “dangerous or violent activity”.

Harvard has said it complied, but the agency claimed its response fell short, precipitating the ban on foreign student enrolment. The university has filed lawsuits to unfreeze the funding and remove the ban on enrolling foreign students.

A hearing in the case on foreign student enrolment is expected to take place on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has paused new foreign student interviews at embassies and consulates around the world as it weighs requiring the vetting of applicants' social media, Politico reported.

If the administration goes through with the plan, it could severely slow down student visa processing, and ultimately hurt universities who rely heavily on foreign students' tuition fees.

