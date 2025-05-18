Trump will enforce tariffs if countries refuse ‘good faith’ negotiations, says Bessent

US President Donald Trump will impose tariffs at previously threatened rates on trading partners that do not negotiate in “good faith,” Treasury official Scott Bessent said on Sunday.

Mr Bessent did not define “good faith” or specify when decisions on tariff reinstatements would be announced.

Mr Trump has repeatedly reversed course since then, notably on April 9, when he lowered his tariff rates on most imported goods to 10 per cent for 90 days to give negotiators time to hash out deals with other countries.

He separately lowered the rate for Chinese goods to 30 per cent. On Friday, he reiterated that his administration would send letters telling nations what their rates would be.

On Sunday, Mr Bessent said the administration was focused on its 18 most important trading relationships and that the timing of any deals would also depend on whether countries were negotiating in good faith, with letters going out to those that did not.

“This means that they're not negotiating in good faith. They are going to get a letter saying, 'Here is the rate.' So I would expect that everyone would come and negotiate in good faith,” he told NBC News.

He added that those countries that are notified would probably see their rates return to the levels set on April 2.

Asked when any trade deals could be announced, Mr Bessent separately told CNN, “Again, it will depend on whether they're negotiating in good faith.”

“My other sense is that we will do a lot of regional deals, this is the rate for Central America. This is the rate for this part of Africa,” he added.

Mr Trump's continuing trade wars have severely disrupted global trade flows and roiled financial markets as investors struggle with what Mr Bessent has called the Republican president's “strategic uncertainty,” in his drive to reshape economic relationships in the US' favour.

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Ahmed Saadawi

​​​​​​​Penguin Press

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

The specs Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel Power: 579hp Torque: 859Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh825,900 On sale: Now

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

UK's plans to cut net migration Under the UK government’s proposals, migrants will have to spend 10 years in the UK before being able to apply for citizenship. Skilled worker visas will require a university degree, and there will be tighter restrictions on recruitment for jobs with skills shortages. But what are described as "high-contributing" individuals such as doctors and nurses could be fast-tracked through the system. Language requirements will be increased for all immigration routes to ensure a higher level of English. Rules will also be laid out for adult dependants, meaning they will have to demonstrate a basic understanding of the language. The plans also call for stricter tests for colleges and universities offering places to foreign students and a reduction in the time graduates can remain in the UK after their studies from two years to 18 months.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, Thailand UAE fixtures

May 9, v Malaysia

May 10, v Qatar

May 13, v Malaysia

May 15, v Qatar

May 18 and 19, semi-finals

May 20, final

Common%20symptoms%20of%20MS %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EFatigue%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3Enumbness%20and%20tingling%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ELoss%20of%20balance%20and%20dizziness%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EStiffness%20or%20spasms%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ETremor%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EPain%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EBladder%20problems%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EBowel%20trouble%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EVision%20problems%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EProblems%20with%20memory%20and%20thinking%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A