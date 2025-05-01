National Security Adviser Mike Waltz faced criticism over a group chat on the Signal app discussing strikes on Yemen. AP
Trump's National Security Adviser Mike Waltz to leave post

US media outlets say Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong are to leave White House this week

Jihan Abdalla
May 01, 2025

Mike Waltz, US President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser, and his deputy are to step down from their posts, US media outlets reported on Thursday.

Mr Waltz and Alex Wong are expected to leave the White House this week, CBS and other networks reported, quoting anonymous sources.

Mr Waltz came under scrutiny last month after his office mistakenly added a journalist to a group chat on the Signal app, on which senior officials discussed plans to strike the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

He faced further criticism following reports he used Gmail to discuss government business.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: "We won’t comment on reporting from anonymous sources."

This is a developing story

