US and Ukraine sign minerals deal

The US and Ukraine on Wednesday signed a deal concerning access to Ukrainian mineral wealth.

The deal will provide the US with privileged access to new investment projects to develop Ukraine's natural resources, including aluminium, graphite, oil and natural gas, Bloomberg reported first.

US President Donald Trump said in recent weeks that a deal could be signed soon.

The deal is a cornerstone of Mr Trump's plans to end the Russia-Ukraine war, but negotiations fell through in late February after he clashed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, accusing him of not being grateful enough for US assistance.

But talks seemed to be back on this week, with Ukrainian officials visiting Washington to iron out final details.

“We made a deal where our money is secure, where we can start digging and doing what we have to do,” Mr Trump said at a Cabinet meeting at the White House earlier on Wednesday. “It’s also good for them because you’ll have an American presence at the site, and the American presence will keep a lot of bad actors out of the country or certainly out of the area where we’re doing the digging.”

The accord will grant the US first claim on profits transferred into a special reconstruction investment fund that would be controlled by Washington. A draft of the minerals agreement seen by Reuters gave the US preferential access to new Ukrainian natural resources deals but did not automatically hand Washington a share of Kyiv's mineral wealth or any of its gas infrastructure.

The Treasury Department announced the creation of the reconstruction investment fund on Wednesday, saying the initiative would allow Kyiv and Washington to "work collaboratively and invest together" to help Ukraine bounce back from the continuing conflict.

“As the President has said, the United States is committed to helping facilitate the end of this cruel and senseless war," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. "This agreement signals clearly to Russia that the Trump administration is committed to a peace process centred on a free, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine over the long term."

Mr Bessent added that no state or person who financed or supplied Russia's war effort would be allowed to benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, said in a post on X that she had signed the agreement on behalf of Kyiv.

"Together with the United States, we are creating the fund that will attract global investment into our country," she wrote.

