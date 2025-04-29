Yale stripped the pro-Palestine student group, Yalies4Palestine, of university club status following demonstrations that occurred during an off-campus visit from Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Reuters
Yale stripped the pro-Palestine student group, Yalies4Palestine, of university club status following demonstrations that occurred during an off-campus visit from Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Yale accused of ignoring harassment of pro-Palestine protesters

Faculty for Justice in Palestine group says university is 'not taking steps' to protect students

Cody Combs
Washington

April 29, 2025