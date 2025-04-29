Trump's first 100 days in 10 charts

In just 100 days, he has set in motion sweeping changes both at home and abroad, captured here through 10 revealing charts. Donald Trump has signed more executive orders in his first 100 days of this second presidency than the most recent presidents managed in their entire first terms. His latest total is half the total number signed by Barack Obama during his eight years presidency, underlining the speed at which Mr Trump is seeking to push through his agenda. Public opinion has shifted quickly. At the 100-day mark, 54 per cent of Americans strongly or somewhat disapprove of Mr Trump’s handling of the presidency, while only 41 per cent approve. Just a month ago, more Americans approved than disapproved. The turnaround suggests a growing discomfort with the style and direction of Mr Trump’s leadership. One of Mr Trump's first major executive actions was to freeze US foreign aid, pending a 90-day review. The effects were swift and dramatic. By the end of January, the review was concluded, the USAID website was taken offline by 2 February, and the headquarters in Washington DC was closed shortly after. By March 10, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that 83 per cent of USAID programmes and contracts had been cancelled, sending shockwaves through the global aid community. The administration later made exemptions for HIV and malaria funding in parts of Africa. Mr Trump wasted little time in shaking up global trade. On February 1, he signed an executive order imposing tariffs on goods coming into the US from Canada, Mexico and China. By March 4, a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports and a 10 per cent tariff on Chinese goods had come into effect. Retaliation was swift. Canada imposed a 25 per cent surcharge on American electricity imports, although it later backed down following threats of even steeper tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium. By mid-March Mr Trump was engaged in reciprocal tariff war with Europe and China. The tit-for-tat tariff measures sent shockwaves through financial markets. The S&P 500 wobbled, the US Dollar Index slipped, and the Volatility Index soared to its highest level so far this year. Investors rushed towards safe havens, pushing the price of gold to its highest levels in recent years, reflecting fears of deeper economic instability. <b>Deportations and entry restrictions</b> Stricter immigration policies have had an immediate effect on travel to the US. In March, the number of overseas visitors fell by 12 per cent compared to the previous year, with particularly sharp declines from Europe and several Arab countries. Travel from Lebanon was down 28 per cent, from Egypt down 12 per cent, and from Iran down 23 per cent. Heightened visa restrictions and a perception of hostility are widely seen as contributing factors.