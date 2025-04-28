A woman and police officer are pursued by a group of men in the Crown Heights area of Brooklyn, New York, on April 24. AP Photo
A woman and police officer are pursued by a group of men in the Crown Heights area of Brooklyn, New York, on April 24. AP Photo

News

US

Mob chased Brooklyn woman after mistaking her for protester against Israeli security minister

Video shows crowd of men harassing woman on a New York street, shouting violent threats and 'death to Arabs'

AP

April 28, 2025