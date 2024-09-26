New York Mayor Eric Adams indicted in illegal foreign campaign donations probe

New York Mayor Eric Adams was indicted on federal charges on Thursday for allegedly accepting illegal campaign contributions from foreign sources, making him the city's first leader to be criminally charged while in office.

Mr Adams, who was a police officer for more than two decades, also faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal bribery and receiving campaign donations from foreign parties, according to an unsealed indictment by the US District Court of the Southern District of New York.

“By smuggling their contributions to Adams through US-based straw donors, Adams's overseas contributors defeated federal laws that serve to prevent foreign influence on US elections,” the 57-page indictment states.

Prosecutors detailed accusations of the mayor's relations with a Turkish senior official that co-ordinated donations to his campaign, in exchange for travel on Turkish Airlines.

The unnamed official later urged Mr Adams to order the New York Fire Department to “facilitate the opening of a new Turkish consular building – a 36-storey skyscraper – without a fire inspection, in time for a high-profile visit by Turkey's President”.

Mr Adams's indictment is the latest in a series of legal actions against his aides and other city leaders, prompting resignations including by the police commissioner and the head of the school system.

FBI agents searched Mr Adams's home on Thursday morning and seized his phone, local media and his lawyer reported.

Federal prosecutors, who began their work about a year ago, have been looking into whether Mr Adams's mayoral campaign in 2021 accepted contributions from a company connected to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

FBI agents seized Mr Adams's electronic devices in November last year. The Associated Press reported that prosecutors are believed to be conducting multiple and separate probes into the mayor and his senior aides, relatives of those aides, campaign fundraising and possible influence peddling of local departments.

The indictment by a grand jury was first reported by the New York Times on Wednesday evening when the court documents were still sealed. Mr Adams published a video shortly after and said he was a “target” in a criminal case “based on lies”, vowing to fight the charges.

“If I'm charged, I know I'm innocent. I will request an immediate trial so New Yorkers can hear the truth,” he said. “I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength and my spirit.”

Mr Adams has rebuffed calls to resign by local politicians and leaders, including House of Representative member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The indictment comes after a legal and political saga involving former New Jersey senator Bob Menendez, who was found guilty of corruption charges and acting as a foreign agent of Egypt.

