Deputy sheriff's son kills two in shooting at Florida university

Two men were killed on Friday and six others injured when the son of a sheriff's deputy opened fire at Florida State <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/02/15/michigan-state-university-shooting-survivors-previous/" target="_blank">University</a>. The reported shooter, believed to be a 20-year-old student and the son of a Leon County sheriff's deputy, used his mother's former service weapon. He was identified by police as Phoenix Ikner and was shot and wounded by officers at the scene after he refused to comply with commands, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said. Police said they believed the shooter targeted the victims using his mother's former service handgun, which she had kept for personal use after the force upgraded to new weapons. No motive has been given for the shooting, which began around lunchtime outside the student union on the university campus. Students and parents hid in a bowling alley. This is Florida's sixth shooting in the past year. A university student who saw the shooter said he was a “normal college dude" who was wearing an orange T-shirt and khaki shorts. "I was walking, and this guy pulls up in an orange Hummer," the student told reporters. "And he gets out with a rifle and shoots in my direction." The six injured in the shooting are in fair condition, according to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. The hospital said one of those wounded was in a critical condition. The alleged shooter is among the wounded.