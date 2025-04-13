Trump fully fit to execute duties, says White House doctor

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank">US</a> President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a>, the oldest ever elected to the office, is in “excellent cognitive and physical health”, said his White House doctor. The commander-in-chief, 78, underwent the routine evaluation at a military hospital near Washington, with physicians reporting no major concerns about his cognitive or physical condition. “President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” read a physician's letter shared by the White House. As a part of Friday's nearly five-hour medical examination at the Walter Reed hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, Mr Trump received several blood tests, a cardiac examination and ultrasounds, his doctor said. “His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being,” said Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, the White House doctor. In a report released Sunday, doctors noted scarring on his right ear from a gunshot wound sustained during <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/07/15/donald-trump-shooting-what/" target="_blank">an assassination attempt in July last year</a>. That same month, according to the report, Mr <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/12/trump-tells-russia-to-get-moving-as-talks-conclude-on-ending-ukraine-war/" target="_blank">Trump </a>had a colonoscopy that found a benign polyp and the condition called diverticulosis. It is a common condition in which the walls of the intestine weaken with age. It can lead to inflammation, though most people with it never experience any problems. “President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and general physical function,” Mr Barbabella said. The results also showed Mr Trump has lost 9kg since his last physical as president in 2020. He weighed 110kg then and is now down to 101kg. Mr Trump has maintained an active schedule since his inauguration in January. His predecessor, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden/" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a>, was 82 when he left office. The billionaire had told reporters Friday he felt “in very good shape” after his exam. Mr Trump has been accused of a lack of openness about his health despite huge interest in the well-being of America's commander-in-chief. The White House said previously that Mr Barbabella would give a readout of the physical and that “of course” it would provide the full report. But Mr Trump's personal and White House doctors have at times made outlandish claims about his health. In 2015, during Mr Trump's first presidential run, his doctor Harold Bornstein released a letter saying the tycoon “unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency”. Mr Bornstein later told CNN that Mr Trump himself “dictated that whole letter. I didn't write that letter”.