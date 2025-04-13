US President Donald Trump waves to the crowd as he attends UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. AFP
Trump fully fit to execute duties, says White House doctor

Mr Trump has been accused of a lack of openness about his health despite huge interest in the well-being of America's commander-in-chief

The National
New York

April 13, 2025