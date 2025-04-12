Trump tells Russia to 'get moving' as talks conclude on ending Ukraine war

US and Russia wrapped up the latest talks on ways to end the Ukraine war following a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Washington's envoy Steve Witkoff in Saint Petersburg late on Friday.

The meeting took place at the presidential library in Saint Petersburg, which state news agencies said lasted four-and-a-half hours. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov had said earlier that he expected no diplomatic breakthroughs from the talks. This was Mr Witkoff's third meeting with Mr Putin since February.

A discussion around a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and Mr Putin might occur, Mr Peskov said.

The Kremlin said the meeting was “focused on various aspects of the Ukrainian settlement”, without adding any further details.

Mr Witkoff has earlier said that Mr Putin was a “great leader” and “not a bad guy”.

Following the meeting in Moscow, Mr Trump urged his Russian counterpart to move quicker to end what he said was the country's “senseless war” with Ukraine.

Mr Trump has been pressing Moscow and Kyiv to agree to a ceasefire deal but has failed to win any major concessions from the Kremlin, despite repeated negotiations between Russian and US officials.

The American leader told NBC News last month he was annoyed with his Russian counterpart, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week that Washington would not tolerate “endless negotiations” with Russia over the conflict.

“Russia has to get moving,” Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, adding that the conflict, which began in February 2022 when Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, was “senseless” and “should have never happened”.

Kyiv and several of its western allies suspect Russia of stalling the talks on purpose.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of dragging Beijing into the conflict and on Friday claimed that hundreds of Chinese nationals were fighting at Ukraine front line alongside Russian troops.

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.3-litre%20turbo%204-cyl%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E298hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E452Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETowing%20capacity%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.4-tonne%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPayload%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4WD%20%E2%80%93%20776kg%3B%20Rear-wheel%20drive%20819kg%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPrice%3A%20Dh138%2C945%20(XLT)%20Dh193%2C095%20(Wildtrak)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDelivery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20from%20August%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

NO OTHER LAND Director: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal Stars: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham Rating: 3.5/5

Skewed figures In the village of Mevagissey in southwest England the housing stock has doubled in the last century while the number of residents is half the historic high. The village's Neighbourhood Development Plan states that 26% of homes are holiday retreats. Prices are high, averaging around £300,000, £50,000 more than the Cornish average of £250,000. The local average wage is £15,458.

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

THURSDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court Starting at 10am: Lucrezia Stefanini v Elena Rybakina (6) Aryna Sabalenka (4) v Polona Hercog Sofia Kenin (1) v Zhaoxuan Yan Kristina Mladenovic v Garbine Muguruza (5) Sorana Cirstea v Karolina Pliskova (3) Jessica Pegula v Elina Svitolina (2) Court 1 Starting at 10am: Sara Sorribes Tormo v Nadia Podoroska Marketa Vondrousova v Su-Wei Hsieh Elise Mertens (7) v Alize Cornet Tamara Zidansek v Jennifer Brady (11) Heather Watson v Jodie Burrage Vera Zvonareva v Amandine Hesse Court 2 Starting at 10am: Arantxa Rus v Xiyu Wang Maria Kostyuk v Lucie Hradecka Karolina Muchova v Danka Kovinic Cori Gauff v Ulrikke Eikeri Mona Barthel v Anastasia Gasanova Court 3 Starting at 10am: Kateryna Bondarenko v Yafan Wang Aliaksandra Sasnovich v Anna Bondar Bianca Turati v Yaroslava Shvedova

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

'HIJRAH%3A%20IN%20THE%20FOOTSTEPS%20OF%20THE%20PROPHET' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEdited%20by%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Idries%20Trevathan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20240%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hirmer%20Publishers%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The White Lotus: Season three Creator: Mike White Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell Rating: 4.5/5

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Directed by: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Starring: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao

Three and a half stars